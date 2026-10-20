New Analysis: H.R. 1 Puts Coverage For 71,000+ Patients At Risk. MNACHC Calls For Urgent State Action.

Minnesota Health Centers

MNACHC statewide analysis finds federal H.R. 1 changes will threaten health coverage for thousands of Minnesotans and the stability of State health centers.

- Jonathan Watson, CEO MNACHC ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --October 19, 2026CONTACT:Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers (MNACHC)Jonathan Watson, CEOEmail:...New Analysis: H.R. 1 Puts Coverage for 71,000+ Patients and Minnesota's Health Centers at Risk MNACHC calls for urgent state action to prevent coverage loss and protect the safety net.St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers (MNACHC) today released a statewide analysis finding that federal H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, puts tens of thousands of Minnesotans at risk of losing health coverage and threatens the financial viability of the state's 17 community health centers.The report, prepared by Facktor and Capital Link, projects the following by 2030:. 71,619 health center patients could lose coverage due to the expiration of enhanced ACA Marketplace tax credits, twice-yearly Medicaid redeterminations, and work requirements.. Health centers face a cumulative net loss of $100.3 million from reduced patient revenue and rising uncompensated care.. Local economic contributions could fall from $41 million to $25 million, eliminating 78 jobs statewide.Minnesota's uninsured rate has already risen from 3.8% in 2023 to 5.8% in 2025. New federal immigrant eligibility restrictions that took effect October 1, 2026, along with administrative barriers, put coverage at further risk for low-income families, immigrants, and rural Minnesotans.“Minnesota Community Health centers are the foundation of primary care access for our state's most vulnerable residents,” said Jonathan Watson, CEO of MNACHC.“H.R. 1 imposes administrative hurdles and eligibility rollbacks that will strip access from over 71,000 health center patients. The resulting revenue loss threatens clinic sustainability and local jobs, forces thousands to forgo primary care, and increases avoidable emergency room visits and hospital stays.”MNACHC thanked state leaders for using state funds to preserve the three-month retroactive Medicaid coverage period through 2027, but said more is needed.It urges state agencies, counties, managed care organizations, and health systems to:1. Strengthen eligibility processes by maximizing data matching, automating ex parte renewals, issuing clear notices, and streamlining exemptions.2. Fund in-person enrollment navigators to reach enrollees approaching renewal, especially in rural and non-English-speaking communities.3. Protect safety-net revenue by bolstering MinnesotaCare and state and county primary care funding.4. Build cross-sector coalitions with schools, health systems, and workforce centers so patients stay continuously screened and enrolled.“We cannot afford a wait-and-see approach,” Watson added.“By acting today, state leaders can prevent thousands of Minnesotans from falling through the cracks.”Read the full report or visit to stay updated on our work.If you or someone you know needs help finding health care regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, visit to find your nearest health center, schedule an appointment, walk in for care, or get help with insurance.About MNACHCThe Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers is a nonprofit membership organization serving Minnesota's 17 Federally Qualified Health Centers. Community health centers provide comprehensive primary, dental, and mental health care to all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Jonathan Watson, CEO

Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers

+1 612-859-3285

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New Analysis: H.R. 1 Puts Coverage for 71,000+ Patients at Risk. MNACHC Calls for Urgent State Action. News Provided By Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers October 20, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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