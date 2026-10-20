Blue Collar Connect Strengthens Support For Trade And Home Service Businesses In Layton

Growing community helps Northern Utah contractors build stronger businesses through education, referrals, and peer collaboration

LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Northern Utah continues to experience growth in residential development, commercial construction, and home improvement activity, Blue Collar Connect is expanding its efforts to support trade and home service business owners throughout the Layton and surrounding area.

Blue Collar Connect is a business community designed specifically for blue-collar entrepreneurs who want to improve operations, increase profitability, build meaningful industry relationships, and create sustainable long-term growth. Through a combination of education, networking, mentorship, and accountability, the organization provides business owners with resources often unavailable through traditional industry associations or networking groups.

The Layton area has become an increasingly important market for skilled trades professionals as population growth, housing demand, and ongoing development continue to create new opportunities across Northern Utah. While many contractors excel at delivering quality workmanship, running a successful business often requires a different set of skills involving leadership, hiring, financial management, marketing, and operational efficiency.

"Many business owners spend years mastering their trade but never receive formal training on how to grow and manage a company," said Joe Mikitish, founder of Blue Collar Connect. "We created Blue Collar Connect to help bridge that gap by providing practical business education and connecting owners with people who understand exactly what they're going through."

Unlike general networking organizations, Blue Collar Connect focuses exclusively on businesses within the trades and home service industries. Members include professionals from HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, excavation, landscaping, construction, remodeling, restoration, and related service sectors.

The organization places a strong emphasis on relationship-building among business owners who share similar challenges and goals. Through regular meetings and ongoing collaboration, members exchange ideas, discuss operational strategies, learn from one another's experiences, and develop trusted referral partnerships that benefit everyone involved.

"Our members aren't just looking for another networking event," Mikitish said. "They're looking for real conversations, practical solutions, and relationships with people who understand the realities of running a trade business."

To maintain the quality of the community, prospective members undergo a screening process before joining. The vetting process helps ensure that members share similar values, maintain professional standards, and are committed to personal and business growth.

Blue Collar Connect provides members with opportunities that include:

. Monthly business training and educational events

. Weekly networking lunches

. Access to a community of like-minded business owners

. Mentorship and growth-focused discussions

. Referral opportunities and strategic partnerships

. Practical guidance on leadership, hiring, operations, and profitability

In addition to member collaboration, Blue Collar Connect works alongside trusted industry partners including Boise Web, Fredricksen Insurance, and Foundation Accounting & Consulting, helping connect members with specialized resources that support business development and long-term success.

Blue Collar Connect was created from firsthand experience after founder Joe Mikitish spent more than 20 years building businesses across multiple industries. Throughout that journey, he recognized a common challenge among trade business owners: many were highly skilled in their craft but lacked access to the business education, mentorship, and peer support needed to grow successfully.

Mikitish says one of the organization's primary goals is helping business owners avoid the isolation that often comes with entrepreneurship.

"Building a business can be challenging when you feel like you're carrying every responsibility yourself," he said. "We want owners to have a community where they can learn, ask questions, share ideas, and build relationships with others who are committed to growing successful companies."

As Blue Collar Connect continues to grow throughout Utah, Arizona, Idaho, and Texas, the organization remains focused on creating local communities where trades professionals can connect, collaborate, and develop the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Business owners throughout Layton and the surrounding Northern Utah communities interested in learning more about membership opportunities or upcoming events can visit the Blue Collar Connect website for additional information.

About Blue Collar Connect

Blue Collar Connect is a vetted community of trade and home service business owners dedicated to helping members grow profitable businesses through education, networking, mentorship, and collaboration. The organization serves business owners throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and Texas and focuses exclusively on the unique needs of blue-collar industries. Through practical business training, trusted referral relationships, and ongoing peer support, Blue Collar Connect helps members strengthen their companies and achieve sustainable growth.



Bethany Mikitish

Blue Collar Connect

+1 (208) 913-1088

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Blue Collar Connect Strengthens Support for Trade and Home Service Businesses in Layton News Provided By Boise WEB October 20, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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