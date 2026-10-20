Shiv Sena To Bear Wedding Expenses For Farmers' Daughters Amid Drought Conditions, Says Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) In a significant announcement ahead of the festive season, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday declared that the Shiv Sena will take full responsibility for funding and organising the weddings of farmers' daughters across the state.

He announced that Shiv Sena has taken up the responsibility of arranging mass marriage ceremonies for the daughters of distressed farmers whose weddings are finalised.

Launching the initiative from Parbhani, the distribution of 25,000 sewing machines and 25,000 bicycles to women ("Ladki Bahin") has officially begun.

Addressing the party's Dussehra rally, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasised that the state government stands firmly with farmers, particularly in light of current drought conditions.

Assuring the farming community that their festivities will not be dampened, he said, "We will not let farmers have a gloomy Diwali. If there is a wedding in a farmer's family, the Shiv Sena will take the responsibility of getting their daughter married."

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde issued an on-the-spot directive to Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

He instructed them to immediately compile lists of farmers in their respective constituencies who have upcoming weddings for their daughters so that mass marriage ceremonies can be organised and fully supported by the party.

Highlighting ongoing welfare initiatives, Deputy CM Shinde noted that the distribution of Diwali ration kits (Diwali Shidha) has already commenced for farming families.

Without explicitly naming him, the Deputy CM launched a sharp critique of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Defending his administration's relief efforts against ongoing Opposition criticism, Eknath Shinde remarked, "We are providing real assistance to farmers. You at least go and hand over a packet of biscuits."

Invoking the ideological legacies of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and mentor Anand Dighe, Deputy CM Shinde said that they would have urged leaders to prioritise farmers' needs above all else during times of hardship.

Highlighting the severe drought conditions across Maharashtra, he strongly assured the farming community that the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena stand firmly behind them in their time of crisis.

Addressing a public event where welfare distributions were initiated, the Deputy CM urged farmers not to take any extreme steps and promised comprehensive state backing.

He said that the state government has officially declared a drought, implementing 12 major relief measures covering education, loan recovery suspension, electricity bill concessions, fodder, and water supply.

Emphasising that farmers will not experience a "dark Diwali," Deputy CM Shinde confirmed that immediate cash assistance of Rs 5,000 alongside regular drought relief packages will be disbursed.

He added that the state administration bypassed standard National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms to provide faster aid, while Rs 32,000 crore has been allocated regarding farm loan waiver discussions.

Deputy CM Shinde noted that he personally discussed the plight of the state's farmers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom assured total cooperation from the Central government.

"Both the state and Central governments are standing side-by-side with our farmers," he said.

Launching a sharp counterattack against political critics, the Deputy CM accused the Opposition of playing politics over farmers' distress rather than offering solutions.

"Not a single day goes by without the Opposition targeting us with allegations. Remember, we are not just speech-givers; we are ration-providers," he remarked.

He criticised opposition leaders for staging protests in Mumbai and spreading "fake narratives" about vote theft while farming communities are suffering, asserting that the public should evaluate the state government based on the tangible financial assistance delivered through its various welfare schemes.

Deputy CM Shinde mounted a sharp attack on the Opposition-led coalition, taking aim at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition INDIA alliance.

Sharply dismissing allegations of voter fraud, the Deputy CM questioned why the Opposition raises doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter lists selectively.

"When they (Opposition INDIA bloc) won in several places, was there no vote theft then?" he asked.

He accused the Congress of historically looting the country through electoral practices like booth capturing and criticised the Opposition's shifting narratives on electoral roll purges.

Deputy CM Shinde termed the Opposition alliance a "10-headed Ravan" that needs to be symbolically vanquished.

He accused them of engaging in opportunistic politics and attempting to spread anarchy across the nation by citing unrest in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Reassuring the public, Deputy CM Shinde asserted that India today is not fragile.

"This is not Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan-this is India, a new India that steps into the enemy's territory to strike back," he declared, emphasising the country's military strength and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defending the Central government, Deputy CM Shinde highlighted that PM Modi-led administration is providing free foodgrains to more than 32 crore citizens.

He noted that while the previous UPA government allocated Rs 2 lakh crore to Maharashtra, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has provided Rs 12 lakh crore for the state's growth.

Reaffirming his allegiance to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, Deputy CM Shinde said that the Shiv Sena today stands strong with 15 MPs, 74 MLAs, and more than 1,000 municipal Councillors.

Addressing questions about political realignments, the Deputy CM Shinde remarked, "Journalists ask me when 'Operation 3.0' will happen. We don't perform operations after announcing dates like doctors-we perform direct operations."

He pointed out the long queue of leaders and supporters joining the Shiv Sena as proof of public trust.

Concluding his speech, Deputy CM Shinde asserted that the public understands the truth and will decide who deserves power, affirming that his party will continue to move forward guided by the core tenets of Hindutva.