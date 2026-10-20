Animal Sacrifice Tradition Continues At Tripura's Historic Durgabari Temple On Maha Navami

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 20 (IANS) A buffalo and a few goats were sacrificed at the historic Durgabari temple here on Tuesday as part of the Maha Navami rituals of Durga Puja, continuing a century-old religious tradition associated with Tripura's former royal family.

The rituals were conducted under the supervision of the West Tripura district administration, which took precautions to ensure compliance with court directions.

District administration officials said that the animal sacrifice site was covered to prevent public viewing, particularly by children, while hygiene and other prescribed protocols were maintained.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said the tradition had been followed for at least a century and remained deeply rooted in the religious faith of devotees.

"All directions issued by the court have been followed. The premises have been covered, proper hygiene has been maintained, and healthy animals are brought for sacrifice in accordance with the prescribed protocols," Kumar added.

Jayanta Bhattacharjee, the head priest at the temple, said animal sacrifice had been an integral part of the Maha Navami worship for generations.

"We have a century-old tradition of sacrificing animals to Goddess Durga on the day of Maha Navami as part of the worship. The ritual was conducted at a site concealed from public view. In fact, worshipping of Goddess Durga will remain incomplete without animal sacrifice," he added.

The animal sacrifice tradition at temples in Tripura had come under judicial scrutiny in 2019, when a division bench of the Tripura High Court banned animal and bird sacrifices at religious institutions, including the revered Tripura Sundari temple in southern Tripura's Gomati district.

The Supreme Court subsequently stayed the High Court's order following a petition, while imposing certain restrictions on the practice.

The animal sacrifice ritual at Durgabari temple had also been suspended earlier for administrative reasons before resuming two years ago, according to officials.

The temple, associated with Tripura's erstwhile Manikya dynasty, preserves several royal-era religious customs.

The Durga Puja is organised by the West Tripura district administration on behalf of the royal family.

The temple officials said there was no specific vegetarian or non-vegetarian menu for the deity, as offerings depended on the donations and religious practices of devotees.

"We offer Goddess Durga whatever devotees donate or sacrifice at the temple. There is no bar on meat and fish here," he added.

The temple's rituals also reflect the cultural and religious traditions shared by Bengali and tribal communities in Tripura, officials said.

Bhattacharjee said that on Wednesday, the day of Vijaya Dashami, the police would present a guard of honour to Goddess Durga at the temple early in the morning.

The holy pitcher would subsequently be escorted to Ujjayanta Palace, where members of the erstwhile royal family would bid farewell to the deity.

The Maha Navami observances remain an important part of Durga Puja in Tripura, where customs inherited from the former princely state continue alongside celebrations organised by communities across the state.

Held near the magnificent Ujjayanta Palace, the former royal residence, the 150-year-old Durga Puja at Durgabari temple draws thousands of devotees, including visitors from different parts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Historian and writer Panna Lal Roy said that government support for the worship at temples associated with the former royal family had continued across successive Left and non-Left governments.

He said the merger agreement signed in 1949 between Maharani Kanchan Prabha Devi, the then regent, and the Indian authorities provided for the continuation of certain royal religious traditions.