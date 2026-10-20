WOI.Eco Launches WOI UAE, Bringing Its Startup Nation Model Home
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Every entrepreneurial journey starts with a problem that someone refuses to ignore. For WOI, a Dubai-based company focused on entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, that problem is bigger than any one business. It is the question of why so many capable founders struggle to turn ideas into lasting companies, and what a country can do about it. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The company has now launched WOI UAE, its platform for the United Arab Emirates and one part of its wider WOI Nations concept. It brings the company's model back to its home market, with a clear starting point: understand the issues entrepreneurs face before building anything around them. Starting with the Issues Many programmes designed to support startups begin with a solution. A building, a fund, a competition. WOI prefers to begin with questions. What holds founders back? Where do promising ideas stall? Which national challenges could entrepreneurs help solve if given the right support? The company says this kind of study is the foundation of every WOI Nation. It plans to identify problems that entrepreneurship can address, and also sectors where new businesses, technology and investment could contribute to economic growth. For WOI UAE, that means looking closely at the UAE's own priorities, strengths and emerging opportunities rather than borrowing a ready-made plan. “Every country is different. The problems are different, and the opportunities are different. But one thing remains the same – entrepreneurs,” said Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and Founder of WOI. The Support Gap Over time, one pattern shows up in many economies. The talent is there, but the surrounding support is uneven. A founder may find training but no funding, or funding but no community, or a community but no clear route to growth. “What is often lacking is the ecosystem support around them,” Shoukath said.“If entrepreneurs are given access to the right infrastructure, communities, capital, knowledge and opportunities, they can build solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing their countries.” That is the gap WOI UAE is meant to help close. How the WOI Nations Concept Works WOI Nations are country-focused platforms that bring together governments, entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, universities and other ecosystem participants. Each one is built on five connected parts:
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Infrastructure: facilities that support startups and innovation
Communities: networks where entrepreneurs learn from one another
Venture studios: teams that help build new companies from the ground up
Capital: connections between founders and investors
Education: programmes that develop entrepreneurial skills and capability
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