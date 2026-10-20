BJYM Reshuffle: Hemang Joshi Unveils New Team Of Office-Bearers

In a major reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has announced a new team of office-bearers under MP Hemang Joshi, who took charge as the wing's president in August. Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) MLA Shagun Parihar, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, Bhatar (West Bengal) MLA Soumen Karfa, and Chhattisgarh's Bhupendra Nag have been named the vice-presidents. Ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Nikhil Mani Tiwari has also been appointed as a vice-president, while the BJP has appointed Vineet Vats Tyagi as the national treasurer.

New General Secretaries and Secretaries

Arpita Aparajita Badjena from Odisha, Harsh Vardhan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna from Andhra Pradesh will be the new national general secretaries. Meanwhile, national secretaries include Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar.

Other Appointments and Polls Ahead

Member of BJP's IT team in Gujarat, Dhruv Pandit has been named the central office in-charge, with Delhi's Mohit Soni as central office co-in-charge. Sushri Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been appointed as policy and research in-charge. The announcement comes ahead of several Assembly elections lined up for 2027. Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Gujarat are set to hold Legislative Assembly polls next year.

About BJYM President Hemang Joshi

Earlier in August, Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi was handed over the charge of BJP's youth wing.

Hemang Joshi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadodara in 2024 at the age of 33, making him one of the youngest sitting MPs from Gujarat. He was actively associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and, according to the BJP, subsequently rose through various organisational responsibilities and continued his work at the grassroots level before being appointed as State President of BJYM Gujarat. (ANI)

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