Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Regime Change, Targets BJP In Fiery Speech

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called for a change in government, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged voter deletions, farmers' compensation, unemployment and law and order, while accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to protect Hindus and uphold the country's democratic values. Thackeray said the political fight was not limited to Maharashtra and asserted that his party was working towards a change in government. He also invoked the legacy of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, whose birth centenary is being observed this year, and criticised the state government's response to agricultural distress.

Thackeray Calls for National Change, Slams Govt on Farmer Distress

"This saffron flag must now be hoisted not just in Maharashtra, but also at the Red Fort. No matter how many robbers come, they cannot steal our God. This year marks the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that revolutions are for the brave, while peace is for the dead," he said during his Dussehra rally address.

Raising concerns over drought conditions and farmers' financial distress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the government of making promises without ensuring adequate relief to affected people. "The state is facing a severe drought, but the government is only making promises. Last year, there was excessive rainfall. How many people have actually received compensation for the losses they suffered? Now, you say you will provide Rs 5,000. Are you doing us a favour by giving this amount? A loan waiver has been announced, but nobody knows how many people have actually benefited from it," Thackeray said.

Questions Law and Order, Security Failures

Targeting the state government's handling of security concerns, Thackeray questioned the circumstances surrounding an attack on actor Tiger Shroff and criticised the response of the authorities. "An attack took place on Tiger Shroff the other day. Did you rush to meet him immediately to gain publicity? But how did the attackers manage to bring weapons there in the first place?" he asked.

He also questioned the government's claims regarding action against criminals, saying, "This is not an act worthy of a Shaurya Medal. Had they been shot the moment they arrived, that would have been something worth acknowledging."

Thackeray said, "The Bishnois are sitting around eating dhokla. Bishnoi's men claim that they have 70,000 people in their network. If Devendra Fadnavis has the courage, he should go to Delhi and tell their leader directly."

Critiques RSS Stance on National Flag and Protests

Thackeray also spoke about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying he had no dispute with the organisation but questioned its historical position on the national flag. "I have no dispute with the RSS, but it did not hoist the Tricolour after Independence for many years. Even today, permission is denied to hoist the Tricolour, and people are sent to jail for doing so," he said.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on maintaining decorum during protests, Thackeray questioned the conduct of the authorities and the police. "Mohan Bhagwat said that protests should maintain decorum. But who is going to lecture whom about decorum? What happened in Delhi? How was the lathi-charge carried out? And you are lecturing protesters about maintaining decorum? The police are committing horrific atrocities, and these people are teaching us about decorum," he said.

Alleges Mass Voter Deletion from Electoral Rolls

On the issue of electoral rolls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief alleged that the names of 13 crore voters had been removed across the country and questioned the conduct of those in power. "Should we remain silent if votes are being stolen? The names of 13 crore voters have been removed from electoral rolls across the country. This is not a small number. Those in power should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

Thackeray asserted that bringing about a change in government was the objective of the opposition. "If we are not supposed to bring about a regime change, then what else should we do? Yes, we are here to bring about regime change. Should those 13 crore people now stop saying 'Vande Mataram'?" he asked.

'Lifeline Lies in Chief Election Commissioner'

He alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was central to the political situation facing the country. "Just as Vibhishana revealed that Ravana's life resided in his navel in the Ramayana, their lifeline lies in Gyanesh Kumar," Thackeray said, referring to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Attacks Ruling Dispensation's Rhetoric and Actions

He further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the political and administrative developments of the past 12 years. "The harassment that you, Modi ji and Shah have subjected people to over the past 12 years has led to this situation," he said.

Criticising the use of terms such as "mental Naxals" and "cockroaches" for young people, Thackeray invoked the historical figure of Afzal Khan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to attack the ruling establishment. "You call the younger generation 'mental Naxals'? Afzal Khan had also called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a rat. Now you call young people Naxals and cockroaches. What is the difference between you and Afzal Khan?" he said.

Thackeray also accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of targeting protesters through notices rather than taking action against those accused of murder. "Instead of issuing notices to protesters the way Devendra Fadnavis does, he should be arresting the murderers," he said.

Defends Maharashtra's Marathi Identity

Taking aim at the BJP's position on Maharashtra's linguistic identity, Thackeray referred to Amit Shah's remarks describing Maharashtra as a multilingual state. "Amit Shah says Maharashtra is a multilingual state. Meanwhile, the person sitting beside him was scratching his beard. He should have immediately clarified that Maharashtra is a Marathi-speaking state," he said.

Recalling the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, Thackeray asserted that Mumbai had been secured through the sacrifices of those who fought for the creation of a Marathi-speaking state. "Gujarat wanted Mumbai, but we won Mumbai through the bloodshed and sacrifices of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he said.

Raises Concerns Over Disrespect to Social Reformers

Thackeray also criticised what he described as attempts to portray the writings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule negatively. He alleged that an anonymous account on X had described their books as poison and that the Prime Minister's Office had taken cognisance of the claim.

Defines 'Patriotic' Hindutva, Accuses BJP of Division

On Hindutva, Thackeray said his party's ideology was rooted in patriotism and accused the BJP of dividing the national colours for political purposes. "Our Hindutva is rooted in patriotism. The BJP is dividing the colours of the Tricolour, separating green, saffron and white," he said.

Highlights Alleged Corruption and Political Hypocrisy

He further accused the BJP of spending large sums to secure political defections while offering inadequate financial assistance to farmers. "They spend Rs 50 crore to break away MPs but give farmers only Rs 5,000. What have you done in the past twelve years? You have neither ensured the safety of Hindus nor taken the country forward," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also referred to allegations of corruption levelled against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by the BJP, questioning the party's subsequent actions. "You levelled corruption allegations against Manmohan Singh to bring about regime change, didn't you? Even when Manmohan Singh was clean, you continued to call him a cheat," he said.

Thackeray also criticised the decision to give a clean chit to Champat Rai and reiterated his support for Abhijeet Dipke. "You gave a clean chit to Champat Rai. I am the first political leader in the country to have extended support to Abhijeet Dipke. And even today, I stand by Abhijeet Dipke," he said.

Expresses Confidence in Political Change

Thackeray expressed confidence that political change was underway in the country and predicted a brighter future for Maharashtra following a change in government. "Yes, the country is changing. The nation is awakening. Tomorrow, when the government changes, Maharashtra will shine like the sword of Goddess Bhavani," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)