WATCH: Security Camera Captures Curious Bear Exploring Local California Library, Video Goes Viral

In a rare and amusing incident, a curious black bear was caught on security cameras casually exploring a local public library, reportedly in California, with the footage quickly going viral across social media.

In a video that went viral, a black bear can be seen casually strolling through the aisles of the California library, sniffing around the counters and checking out the facilities like a regular patron. The bear didn't cause any harm or damage to any of the books or shelves during its brief excursion.

The incident was captured entirely on the CCTV cameras that were installed at the corners of the Mammoth Lakes Library branch in Mono County, California.

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How Did Bear Enter California Library?

The library, the Mammoth Lakes Library branch in Mono County, which is located in a bear-populated mountain region, reported that the black bear gained entry around 6:00 AM, hours before staff or patrons arrived for the day.

According to library officials, the front entrance automatic doors, which had been set to open from the inside, were triggered when the bear leaned or pushed against the exterior sensors. After gaining access to the library, the black bear began to take a stroll before making a beeline for the staff break area to satisfy its early-morning cravings.

The black bear was also spotted sniffing around the computer terminals and browsing the book stacks, apparently intrigued by its surroundings. It then raided the staff snack stash, devouring peanut butter, cookies, peach cups, and a jar of honey.

A curious black bear was caught on security camera walking around a local library in California, hours before the facility opened. No damage to books was reported but the bear did find its way into snacks for library staff Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2026

However, the bear was just strolling around the library rather than creating any commotion or damaging property. It carefully navigated through the rows of books, leaving all the shelves intact and untouched.

The incident took place on the 14th of October, which reportedly coincided with the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, adding an extra layer of charm to the unexpected visit.

Bear's Unexpected Library Visit Amuses Social Media

The viral video of Black Bear entering the California library has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users and netizens sharing humorous theories about the animal's unexpected visit.

Taking to their X handles, many users shared amused and humorous reactions to the bear's unexpected visit, with some joking that it was looking for a good book to read, while others believed it was simply on a mission to find food.

Another section of users came up with hilarious theories about the bear's intentions, with one suggesting it was looking for a Winnie-the-Pooh book. Others praised the animal for being careful around the books, with one user observing, 'He's being very careful and respectful.'

@Reuters He's being very careful and respectful.

- Sorgine Gorri (@SorgineGorri) October 20, 2026

@Reuters He's cool, bear just looking for some grub or eats. Since can't find none in his terrain.

- Blue-M (@BlueM110) October 20, 2026

@Reuters Probably looking for a good book to read.

- NotaWhale (@DKlownstore) October 20, 2026

No damage to books by a bear. Closer home, damaging books seem to be the only way to communicate

- Devina Sengupta (@DevinaSengupta) October 20, 2026

Libraries are always so welcoming.

- Katiebabs (@katiebabs) October 20, 2026

BEAR BROKE INTO A LIBRARY AT NIGHT AND ATE ALL THE STAFF SNACKS

Bro said no to the books, I'm here for the snacks.

Absolute legend behavior.

There calling it "LiBEARian"

This is peak. (@moxycsuf) October 20, 2026

Curious Bear caught browsing in California library.

- sunnie78 (@sunnieopinions) October 20, 2026

@SkyNews A bear broke into a library before opening hours. Still more footfall than a Glasgow City Council library.

- Frostbolt Watches (@frostboltmedia) October 20, 2026

@SkyNews He's looking for a Winnie the Pooh book.

- Born optimist (@JoanMcGahan) October 20, 2026

@nexta_tv LOL, no decent book, he will go away disappointed!

- Marco Boemi United States of Europe! (@MaBo974) October 20, 2026

The black bear is often not dangerous or harmful but can still pose significant safety risks if habituated to human environments or food sources. The recent video of the animal strolling through the Mammoth Lakes Library highlights the fine line between amusing wildlife encounters and potential safety hazards in mountain towns.

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