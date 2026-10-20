From 30 MLB Stadiums To The World Series: Wisconsin Founder Calls On Fans To Help Build Something Bigger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stadium Rover heads to Games 1 and 2 with Stadium Man and Brent Folan, giving away World Series tickets, exclusive merchandise, and inviting fans to help build a community where sports stay human.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She's experienced baseball in every Major League Baseball stadium across the country. She's witnessed unforgettable games, discovered traditions, and met countless fans along the way.

But there's one experience Wisconsin entrepreneur and lifelong Milwaukee Brewers fan Kerin Rue has been waiting her entire life for: watching her own team play in the World Series.

And this October, she finally gets to do it.

Rue, founder of Wisconsin-based Stadium Rover, will attend World Series Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field alongside fellow baseball enthusiast "Stadium Man," who has visited 29 of the 30 MLB ballparks, other Rover advocates and sports content creator Brent Folan (@brentfolan ).

For Rue, this experience isn't just a lifelong dream but an opportunity to rally Wisconsin fans behind something much bigger than baseball.

"I've been fortunate enough to visit every MLB stadium in the country, but nothing compares to the excitement of finally getting to watch my Brewers play in the World Series," said Rue. "I've spent my life cheering for this team, and to experience this moment in our own ballpark is something I'll never forget."

Built by Fans. For Fans.

Stadium Rover is a free sports fan app designed to bring people together through their shared love of sports. Fans can meet one another, share firsthand insights, discover game-day traditions, and connect with people who make every stadium experience memorable.

Whether you're the hometown regular who knows the best place to park or a first-time visitor looking for insider tips, Stadium Rover believes every fan has something valuable to contribute.

And while the World Series provides the perfect opportunity to introduce the community to more fans, Stadium Rover extends beyond baseball, connecting fans across MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA Division I sports.

"We're not building an app just for people who want to visit every stadium," said Rue. "We're building it for the fans who make those stadiums worth visiting. Sports have always had this incredible ability to bring strangers together, and we want to make those connections easier while rewarding fans for their passion."

Wisconsin Fans: Help Us Build It. We'll Give Back.

Throughout World Series Games 1 and 2, Rue, Stadium Man, and Brent Folan will be connecting with fans and encouraging Wisconsin to help grow the Stadium Rover community.

To celebrate, fans can download the free Stadium Rover app and enter for chances to win:



Two tickets to Game 6 of the World Series, if necessary

A custom baseball jersey World Series merchandise and additional giveaways

But the prizes are just the beginning.

"We're not asking people to download another app just to add another app to their phone," said Rue. "We're asking them to help us build a community that gives back to the fans. The more people who get behind us, the more tickets, merchandise, experiences, and rewards we can bring to the community. We're a Wisconsin-founded business with big dreams, and we'd love for our hometown fans to help us make them happen."

Bigger Than Sports. Keeping Passions Human.

Stadium Rover is part of a larger vision that includes Parks Rover, Music Rover, and Links Rover, communities being built around a shared love of the outdoors, music, and golf.

Each is rooted in the same belief: technology should strengthen real-world connections, not replace them.

"At the end of the day, it's about the people you meet and the experiences you share," said Rue. "Whether it's a stadium, a concert, a national park, or a golf course, those human connections are what make life memorable. That's what we're building."

Different teams. Different sports. Different passions. One mission: Keeping It Human.

Join the Stadium Rover Community

Download Stadium Rover for free, connect with fellow fans, share your experiences, and enter for opportunities to win World Series prizes.

Download Stadium Rover. Meet Fans. Share Insights. Connect. Win.

About Stadium Rover

Stadium Rover is a Wisconsin-founded sports fan community connecting fans of MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA Division I athletics through shared experiences, firsthand insights, and exclusive opportunities. Part of a growing family of passion-driven communities that includes Parks Rover, Music Rover, and Links Rover, Stadium Rover is dedicated to bringing people together and rewarding the passions that connect us.

Stadium Rover - Keeping Sports Human.

No purchase necessary. Eligibility restrictions, official rules, and prize conditions apply. Game 6 tickets are contingent upon the game being played. See official sweepstakes rules for details. Promotions are not affiliated with or endorsed by MLB or its teams unless expressly stated.

CONTACT: Kerin Rue Stadium Rover 1-608-812-9407...