Blank Rome Welcomes Market Leading Commodities Trading And Finance Team In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that partner Christopher J. Doyle has joined the firm's Corporate, M&A, and Securities group, and partner Marvin J. Goldstein and senior counsels Richard L. Fried and Mark A. Speiser have joined the firm's Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group. The four-lawyer team, which joins from Hogan Lovells, brings extensive experience advising clients in the Financial Services and Energy industries. Based in Blank Rome's New York office, the team strengthens the firm's capabilities in commodities trading and finance, structured finance, energy transactions, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”).

“We are excited to welcome Marvin, Chris, Rick, and Mark to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner.“They bring deep experience across commodity trading, derivatives, M&A, and structured finance, further enhancing the strength of our Corporate and Finance groups and Financial Services and Energy industry teams. Their addition reflects our commitment to strategic growth and to providing clients with the sophisticated counsel they need in an increasingly complex business environment.”

Together, Marvin, Chris, Rick, and Mark bring a formidable commodities trading and finance practice to Blank Rome. They collectively represent commodity merchants, traders, and the institutions that finance them across a range of transactions, from large-scale borrowing base revolvers and structured financings to innovative deals involving renewable energy, carbon capture, and environmental credits and allowances, as well as the securitization of mortgage, consumer, and trade receivables and other structured finance transactions. Their combined experience enhances the firm's ability to serve clients at the intersection of commodities, energy, and finance, and supports growth in areas including M&A, structured finance, restructuring and creditors' rights in the energy sector, as well as energy transition work.

“Marvin, Chris, Rick, and Mark are widely recognized for their market-leading work in the commodities space, and their skill sets both complement and strengthen our existing corporate and finance platform,” said Peter Schnur, partner and co-chair of the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group.“Their experience across commodity trading, energy finance, structured finance, restructuring, M&A, and capital markets enables us to provide clients with an even broader range of services while deepening our capabilities in areas of growing demand, including energy transition and environmental markets.”

“Blank Rome's deep capabilities across corporate, finance, energy, and regulatory matters made this a natural fit for my practice,” said Marvin.“The firm has the depth and talent I need to continue growing my commodities and energy practice, and I look forward to working alongside outstanding colleagues, including David H. Kaufman, with whom I've collaborated before, to serve my clients across the commodities and energy sectors.”

“Blank Rome's nationally recognized platform and collaborative, full-service approach provide an excellent environment to further expand my finance and transactional practice,” said Chris.“The firm's cross-disciplinary capabilities, from international trade regulatory matters to tax, provide the comprehensive support my clients need for complex commodities, M&A, and financing transactions, and I see tremendous opportunity to deepen existing client relationships and develop new ones.”

About the Attorneys

Marvin concentrates on commodities and derivatives law, as well as corporate and energy law. He advises dealers and market participants across the commodities and derivatives markets on a broad range of legal issues related to their trading activities, including structuring transactions involving renewable energy sources, hydrogen, carbon capture, and environmental credits and allowances. His experience spans physical commodity trades, traditional and bespoke financing structures, intermediations in energy and metals, swaps, options, and derivatives across asset classes ranging from energy and metals to agricultural commodities and financial instruments.

Marvin earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, cum laude, and his B.A. from Yeshiva University, summa cum laude. He is admitted to practice in New York and is recognized in Chambers USA, Chambers Global, IFLR1000, The Legal 500 United States, and Best Lawyers in America.

Chris has a broad corporate and finance practice, with a particular focus on M&A as well as private securities offerings and debt financings. He also handles venture capital and private capital work for startups. In the commodities and energy sectors, he has extensive experience negotiating structured transactions and financings involving commodities and energy, including transactions relating to renewable and conventional energy, infrastructure, and related asset classes. He has advised on some of the most complex and market-leading commodities and energy financings and transactions in the space.

Chris earned his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. from Trinity College. Admitted to practice in New York, he is a member of the New York State Bar Association, and the Association of the Bar of the City of New York. Chris also serves as board president of Voice Charter School in New York.

Rick concentrates his practice on structured finance, securities, commodity financing, and general corporate matters. He advises issuers, underwriters, and agents on structured finance transactions, including registered and non-registered domestic and foreign securitizations. His experience spans the securitization of mortgage loans, home equity loans, FHA loans, SBA and other commercial loans, student loans, auto receivables, and trade receivables, and he was actively involved in the securitization regulations enacted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Rick earned his J.D., cum laude, Order of the Coif, from New York University School of Law, and his B.S. from Cornell University. He is admitted to practice in New York, and has been previously recognized by Chambers USA, Legal 500 USA, and Super Lawyers.

Mark represents institutional creditors and creditors' committees in large and complex reorganizations, with particular emphasis on the energy industry. He advises clients entering into commodities and derivatives transactions with chapter 11 debtors-in-possession, including creditors, asset purchasers, and derivatives counterparties.

He earned his LL.M. from New York University School of Law, his J.D., magna cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Yeshiva University. Admitted to practice in New York, Mark has been recognized by Chambers USA, Chambers Global, Best Lawyers in America, and New York Super Lawyers.

About Blank Rome LLP

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

Attachments



Christopher J. Doyle Marvin J. Goldstein

CONTACT: Abby Moriarty Blank Rome LLP 312.776.2597...