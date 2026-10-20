PEMCO Poll: More Than Half Of Side-Hustling Northwest Residents Report Increased Stress And Fatigue



90% of residents believe it's necessary for some to pursue a side hustle due to the Northwest's high cost of living.

50% of Northwest residents say they currently have a side hustle or have had one in the past. 54% of residents with side hustles say the extra work has increased their stress or fatigue.



SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cost of living puts pressure on household budgets, many Northwest residents are turning to side hustles to stay afloat. But according to the latest PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll, that extra income can come at a cost: many residents say they're sacrificing sleep and focus to support a side gig, and a majority of respondents worry that stressed or tired drivers could threaten everyone's safety on the road.

PEMCO's latest poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that a vast majority – 90% of respondents – believe it's necessary for some to pursue additional work outside their primary job because of the Northwest's high cost of living. In fact, half of all respondents (50%) say they currently have a side hustle or have had one in the past. Another 33% say they've considered taking one on, according to the poll.

But among Northwest residents with side hustles, more than half (54%) say the extra work has increased their stress or fatigue. Sleep was the most commonly affected area: 54% say their side hustle has disrupted their sleep, followed by focus or concentration (40%) and mental health (39%).

While some gigs serve as a creative outlet for residents, more than three-quarters (78%) see side hustles today as more of a financial necessity than a source of passion or personal fulfillment.

Gig-and app-based work, such as delivery or rideshare services, tops the list of side hustles among Northwest residents at 30%, followed by creative work (22%), freelance or contract work (20%), selling or reselling goods (18%) and running a small business (10%). Half of those polled say they invest more than 10 hours per week on their side hustle. Of them, about one-quarter (23%) say they spend upwards of 15 hours.

“Whether it's delivery work, freelancing or turning a hobby into extra income, Northwest residents are putting in more hours to make their budgets work,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO.“Insurance is there when something goes wrong, but prevention starts before a driver turns the key. If a side hustle is cutting into your sleep or focus, recognizing that risk is an important first step toward keeping yourself and others safe.”



That reality affects everyone on the road. Nearly three-quarters of all poll respondents (72%) say they're at least somewhat concerned that stressed or tired drivers could impact everyone's safety, especially when they're behind the wheel.

“Insurance helps people recover after something happens, but prevention can help keep it from happening in the first place,” said Hawton.“If extra work has left you tired or distracted, take a moment before driving to honestly assess how alert you are. Resting, delaying the trip, or choosing another way to travel can protect you and everyone sharing the road.” To learn more about this PEMCO Northwest Poll, visit go.pemco.com/nw-poll-side-hustles.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 489 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 329 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Clark, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 3.4% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1949. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We're proud to be named one of America's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2026. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Jennifer Hawton PEMCO Mutual Insurance 206.628.5773... Kristi Herriott Firmani + Associates Inc. 206.466.2702...