Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2026

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2026 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Orion's royalty income has increased faster than expected during the first nine months of 2026, and this good development is anticipated to continue during the remainder of the year. Due to this reason, Orion upgrades the full-year outlook for 2026.

New full-year outlook for 2026, provided on 20 October 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 2,070 million to EUR 2,140 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 730 million to EUR 790 million.

Previous full-year outlook for 2026, provided on 17 July 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 2,000 million to EUR 2,100 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 650 million to EUR 750 million.

Orion will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2026 on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at approximately 12.00 noon EET.

Orion Corporation