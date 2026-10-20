Elephant Insurance Earns Spark Award For Innovation In Agency Connectivity

Elephant recognized as a 2026 Spark Award Gold winner for leveraging technology to advance digital connectivity with agency partners

- Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant InsuranceRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elephant Insurance today announced it has been named a 2026 Ivans Spark Award Gold winner, recognizing the company's commitment to advancing digital connectivity and technology innovation in support of its agency partners. The award was announced at the opening of Applied Net2026, the industry's premier conference for independent insurance agents, brokers, carriers, and MGAs.The Spark Award celebrates insurance carriers and MGAs that are driving meaningful progress in agency connectivity through technology and innovation. Peer-nominated and carefully reviewed, the awards recognize organizations demonstrating a commitment to helping agencies work more efficiently, strengthen customer relationships and grow their businesses.Elephant earned Gold-level recognition for its efforts to reduce friction for independent agents with digital tools, flexible integrations and a streamlined quote-and-bind experience.“Independent agents are an important part of Elephant's growth strategy, and we've been intentional about building an experience that makes it easier for them to do business with us,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the real-world impact of that work. We're proud of what our team has accomplished and excited to keep finding new ways to help our agency partners serve their customers and grow.”“The 2026 Spark Award winners demonstrate what is possible when carriers and MGAs embrace digital connectivity to better serve their agency partners,” said Michael Streit, President, Applied Carrier.“We are thrilled to recognize Elephant Insurance for their commitment to innovation and the positive impact they are creating for agents and insureds alike.”More information about the Spark Award and the full list of 2026 Gold and Silver winners is available at ivans/ivans-spark-recognition-program/winners.About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance-including innovative AI-driven solutions that make insurance simpler and more personalized. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing and supportive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant provides auto, home, renters, life and umbrella insurance policies to customers in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Elephant was named by USA Today as one of America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 and is certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit elephant.

Susan Buck

Elephant Insurance

+1 877-218-7865

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Elephant Insurance Earns Spark Award for Innovation in Agency Connectivity News Provided By Elephant Insurance October 20, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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