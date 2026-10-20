Play With Heart Foundation Partners With Response Ready To Donate AED To Tierrasanta Tennis Club

Tierrasanta Tennis Academy Community

Donation expands access to lifesaving cardiac emergency equipment for youth, adults, families, and community members at Tierrasanta Community Park

- Aurelie Udall, Tierrasanta Tennis Academy President.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Play With Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest and expanding access to lifesaving heart-health resources, has partnered with Response Ready to donate an automated external defibrillator (AED ) to Tierrasanta Tennis Club in San Diego.

The donation will strengthen cardiac emergency preparedness at the tennis facilities located at Tierrasanta Community Park, where youth and adults participate in competitive and recreational tennis activities throughout the year.

Tierrasanta Tennis Club is a membership-based nonprofit organization that helps finance, manage, develop, maintain, and support the tennis facilities at Tierrasanta Community Park. Its mission focuses on promoting youth and adult tennis while ensuring the facilities remain accessible for the benefit of club members and the broader community on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness in Community Sports

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or medical history. When it occurs, immediate CPR and early defibrillation can significantly improve a person's chance of survival.

Having an AED readily available at community recreational facilities is an important step toward ensuring bystanders can respond quickly and confidently during a cardiac emergency.

Through this donation, Play With Heart Foundation and Response Ready are helping equip Tierrasanta Tennis Club with a critical lifesaving resource that can support the safety of players, spectators, coaches, volunteers, and visitors.

"Community sports facilities bring people of all ages together, and having access to an AED can make a lifesaving difference when an emergency occurs," said Amy Huang, Co-Founder of Play With Heart Foundation. "We're proud to partner with Response Ready to help ensure Tierrasanta Tennis Club is better prepared to respond to sudden cardiac arrest."

Supporting the Tierrasanta Tennis Club Community

For Tierrasanta Tennis Club, the AED donation represents an important investment in the safety and well-being of the people who use and enjoy its facilities.

"We are incredibly grateful to Play With Heart Foundation and Response Ready for this generous donation," said Aurelie Udall, Tierrasanta Tennis Academy President. "Our club is an important part of the Tierrasanta community, bringing together players and families of all ages. Having an AED available provides an additional level of reassurance that we are better equipped to respond should a cardiac emergency occur."

An AED Is Only One Part of Emergency Preparedness

While placing an AED in an accessible location is an important first step, maintaining the device and ensuring people know how to respond are equally critical components of an effective emergency preparedness program.

Response Ready specializes in comprehensive AED program management, helping organizations address equipment readiness, maintenance, inspections, training, and ongoing compliance requirements.

"Access to an AED is critical, but readiness is what makes the difference in an emergency," said Shahin Enayati, Managing Partner of Response Ready. "We're pleased to support Play With Heart Foundation in expanding access to lifesaving equipment and helping community organizations like Tierrasanta Tennis Club strengthen their emergency preparedness."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving cardiac emergency readiness in community spaces where people gather, exercise, and participate in recreational activities.

About Play With Heart Foundation

Play With Heart Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest and supporting heart health through education, awareness, and improved access to lifesaving resources. Through community partnerships and AED donations, the foundation works to create safer environments for athletes, families, and communities.

About Response Ready

Response Ready provides comprehensive AED program management solutions designed to help organizations maintain emergency readiness and meet applicable regulatory requirements. Through AED equipment, inspections, maintenance, training, and ongoing program support, Response Ready helps schools, businesses, sports organizations, and community facilities build and maintain effective cardiac emergency response programs.

About Tierrasanta Tennis Club

Tierrasanta Tennis Club is a membership-based nonprofit organization supporting tennis facilities at Tierrasanta Community Park in San Diego, California. The club promotes opportunities for youth and adult tennis, supports the development and maintenance of local tennis facilities, and encourages community participation in recreational and competitive tennis.

Shahin Enayati

Response Ready

+1 858-665-8444

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Play With Heart Foundation Partners with Response Ready to Donate AED to Tierrasanta Tennis Club News Provided By Response Ready October 20, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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