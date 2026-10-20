Nomad Esim Unveils New Brand Identity Signalling Its Next Chapter In Travel Connectivity

New Nomad eSIM logo

New brand promise,“More With Every Journey,” reflects Nomad eSIM's ambition to deliver greater value and experiences beyond connectivity.

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nomad eSIM today unveiled a new global brand identity, marking an important milestone in its evolution as a global consumer travel eSIM brand. Centred on its new brand promise,“More With Every Journey,” the refreshed identity reflects the brand's ambition to go beyond connectivity and help travellers get more from the experiences, people and places that make every journey meaningful.Founded in 2020 and backed by digital commerce and monetisation technology company LotusFlare, Nomad eSIM offers travel eSIM connectivity across more than 200 destinations worldwide. The rebrand reflects the company's broader focus on customer value, an evolving app experience and partnerships that connect with travellers beyond the point of purchase.While reliable connectivity remains at the heart of Nomad eSIM, the new identity puts greater emphasis on what it enables: discovering unfamiliar places, sharing experiences with loved ones and exploring with confidence. By making connectivity work quietly in the background, Nomad eSIM aims to give travellers more freedom to focus on the moments that matter.Bringing“More With Every Journey” to LifeThe refreshed brand also shapes how Nomad eSIM engages travellers beyond its core product. Through its app, membership, points and rewards programmes, and travel-focused content, the company is continuing to explore ways to deliver greater convenience, flexibility and value throughout the travel journey.Partnerships offer another way to bring this ambition to life. Sports, in particular, bring people across borders together through shared passions and memorable experiences. Nomad eSIM has been building its presence around these moments through its recent collaboration with beIN SPORTS around the Singapore Grand Prix and its engagement with tennis fans at this year's Roland Garros.Connectivity performance remains a key foundation of the brand. The company has also received recognition in Ookla's 2026 eSIM Speedtest analysis for scoring one of the highest global media download speeds among measured travel eSIM brands, reinforcing the technology foundation behind its broader brand ambition.The new identity launches globally on 20 October across Nomad eSIM's website, app, social channels and partner materials, with the refreshed branding rolling out across other touchpoints in the months ahead.Shern Ng, General Manager at Nomad eSIM, said:“Since launching in 2020, Nomad eSIM has grown significantly. Our new identity reflects the next stage of that journey. Connectivity remains at the heart of what we do, but its real value lies in what it makes possible. With 'More With Every Journey', we're expanding our focus on traveller experiences, meaningful partnerships and greater customer value. We're excited to build on this foundation in the years ahead.”Check out Nomad eSIM's new brand film here: Every Journey Gives You More | This Summer with Nomad eSIMNew logo, brand guide and refreshed brand assets can be viewed hereAbout NomadNomad eSIM is a travel technology brand that helps people stay connected to more of what matters when they travel. With seamless connectivity across 200+ destinations worldwide, Nomad eSIM makes it easy for travelers to stay present and make the most of every trip.

Louis Sim

Nomad eSIM

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Nomad eSIM Unveils New Brand Identity Signalling Its Next Chapter in Travel Connectivity News Provided By Minty Digital October 20, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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