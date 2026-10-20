Child Care Tech Solution Powering Businesses Growth: Tootris Named A 2026 Inc. Power Partner In Two Categories

TOOTRiS wins prestigious Inc. Power Partner Award

National recognition in Business Products & Services and HR & People Operations highlights TOOTRiS impact on workforce success and Child Care affordability

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A business can offer someone a job. Without Child Care, that person may never be able to take it. Helping employers close that gap has earned TOOTRiS, the nation's largest Child Care platform, recognition as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award winner in both Business Products & Services and HR & People Operations.

The annual awards honor B2B companies with a demonstrated track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow. Recognition across both categories underscores the connection at the heart of TOOTRiS work: when parents can find and afford reliable Child Care, employers can attract talent, retain experienced employees, and build stronger businesses. TOOTRiS also helps government agencies match employer contributions and facilitates that funding through its platform, expanding the support available to working families.

“No parent should have to turn down a better future because they can't find or afford Child Care,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“When employers help parents go to work knowing their children are in good hands, they change more than one employee's life. They strengthen a family, support a Child Care provider, and open doors for the next person. That's how businesses help communities thrive, and we're honored to be their partner in making it happen.”

TOOTRiS helps employers turn that commitment into practical support. Through a single platform, employees can find, compare, and enroll in more than 270,000 vetted Child Care options nationwide, while employers can contribute directly toward the cost of care. Options span early childhood through school age, including before and after school programs, summer camps, and backup care, supported by a 24/7 Concierge team.

Employers including Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Micron have partnered with TOOTRiS to help employees access care that fits their families and work schedules. TOOTRiS also helps government agencies put funding to work alongside employer contributions, including dollar-for-dollar matching programs, and facilitates the flow of those funds through its platform. Together, these partnerships stretch Child Care dollars further and help businesses recruit and retain working parents.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit inc/power-partner-awards.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems. Through its platform, TOOTRiS streamlines complex funding models - including subsidies, cost-sharing programs like Tri-Share, and employer benefits - into one integrated, transparent digital experience. With a network spanning more than 270,000 vetted providers, TOOTRiS helps strengthen local Child Care systems, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure more families can reliably find and afford quality care. For more information, visit .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Child Care Tech Solution Powering Businesses Growth: TOOTRiS Named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner in Two Categories News Provided By TOOTRiS October 20, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.