Dolce & Salato Fest Features Top Italian Chefs, Food, And Wine In NYC

Dolce and Salato Fest 2026 Flyer

In honor of International Chefs Day, The Dolce & Salato Fest is proud to announce its next highly curated B2B event.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Held on November 12, 2026, the Dolce & Salato Fest offers ticket holders the chance to witness New York's most celebrated Italian chefs and restaurateurs in action during day long demos. The premier platform for everything“Made in Italy” offers both attendees and exhibitors a powerful opportunity to connect with chefs, restaurateurs, beverage and pastry professionals, buyers, and decision-makers across the foodservice industry.Open to the public and professionals alike, The Dolce & Salato Fest celebrates the best of Italian culinary traditions in the United States through brands with an unwavering commitment to excellence and balance between craftsmanship, adaptability and reliable service in today's fast pace world.The heart and soul of this highly anticipated event are the small brands and budding entrepreneurs who bring cherished family legacies to life in the intricate details of their creations. Their stories narrate the fusion of tradition and aspiration as they apply age-old recipes and cherished heritage to craft exceptional products right here in the United States.The Dolce & Salato Fest is proud to highlight not only Italy's culinary treasures such as the pizza, pasta, panettone, and gelato we know and love, but it also incorporates the best wines, liqueurs, coffees, and artisan goods all under one roof. Whether you're opening a store or enhancing your current offerings, this event is for you! Explore a realm where you'll discover every solution your shop needs – from state-of-the-art equipment to meticulous design, consulting services, and access to seasoned experts. This is a space where questions meet answers.“Behind every major brand was once an entrepreneur with a dream, and each of the D&SF exhibitors share our high standards of professionalism and dependable customer service,” says Founder/Co-Director of the Fest and Director for Le 5 Stagioni USA, an Agugiaro & Figna subsidary, Sabrina Mancin.Dolce & Salato Fest culinary stage performances will be led by our Master of Ceremonies, Award-Winning Chef/Author of 26 books and Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy, Dame Amy Riolo. Our star-studded lineup of culinary demonstrators includes Chef Ciro Iovine of Song e Napule, Chef Massimo Laveglia and Chef Nick Baglivo of L'Industrie, Chef Roberto Caporuscio of Keste Pizza, Food Network Chopped Champion Chef Rob Cervoni, and noted Pastry Chef Cologero Taibi, just to name a few. Attendees will have the chance to meet and learn from Sabrina Mancin, the creative force behind Dolce & Salato Fest. Stay tuned for the unveiling of our demo schedule.Marco Cattaneo, Dolce & Salato Fest's Co-Director and National Sales & Project Manager for Modalità states that the D&SF has become“a valuable network where chefs and entrepreneurs can exchange ideas, know-how, and forge partnerships.” Gianluca Rivizzigno, D&SF Co-Director and Head of Modalità, states“Most importantly, we want to help fellow visionaries who share our Italian roots achieve commercial success by showcasing Italy's culinary excellence to the world."Whether you're an Italian food lover, industry professional, or looking to learn the latest about the Italian culinary scene in NYC, the D&SF is the place to be. Created to specifically meet the needs of culinary experts and vendors alike, the Dolce & Salato Fest offers a targeted audience comprising of professionals seeking solutions to enhance their ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter our industry. Exhibitors have the exceptional opportunity to connect with a receptive community that appreciates their offerings and shares their commitment. As an Exhibitor, you will receive an invitation code to share with your VIP guests. This code will allow them to register and attend the event for free, a special thank-you from us to your most valued clients, collaborators, or prospects.To purchase tickets or for information on attending or exhibiting, please visit:To schedule media interviews, members of the press may contact:....

Amy Riolo

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Dolce and Salato Fest Reel

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Dolce & Salato Fest Features Top Italian Chefs, Food, and Wine in NYC News Provided By Amy Riolo LLC October 20, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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