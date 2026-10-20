Space Entrepreneurs Jeffrey Manber And Camille Bergin To Speak At Space Settlement Summit 2026

The National Space Society's Premiere Space Settlement Event Will be Held on October 25 & 26 in Orlando, Florida

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society is proud to host the annual Space Settlement Summit at the campus of the University of Central Florida on October 25 and 26, 2026. The summit is the premiere gathering of the minds for the expansion of humanity beyond Earth and is held in conjunction with the UCF's Space Week and immediately before the Economist Magazine's Space Economy Summit.The Space Settlement Summit is a highly collaborative event, inviting attendees to participate in the generation of new ideas and solutions to existing problems. Prominent speakers will be featured to kick off innovative thinking for the conference.Jeffrey Manber will keynote at the summit and is the Special Representative to the Chairman and CEO for Voyager Technologies. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for Nanoracks (since acquired by Voyager). He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nanoracks from 2009 until 2021 where he broke barriers for access to space and oversaw the growth of numerous commercial International Space Station programs. Manber also directed the development of the Bishop Airlock, the first and only commercial airlock on the ISS.Manber previously served as Managing Director of Energia USA, the American arm of RSC Energia. In 1991, he negotiated and executed the first commercial contract between NASA and the NPO Energia in the Soviet Union to use the Soyuz crewed capsule as an escape vehicle for Space Station Freedom. Later, Manber represented Energia in contract negotiations to construct and operate the International Space Station. In 2012 he was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal and the Space Frontier Foundation's 2017 Pioneer of New Space Award.Camille Bergin will also keynote. She is the Chief Marketing Officer of Star Catcher, leading the company's global marketing, communications, and brand strategy to accelerate the deployment of the world's first orbital energy grid. Prior to joining Star Catcher, she co-founded and served as a lead consultant at Modulate Media, where she provided specialized marketing and communication services to high-growth space ventures. Her career includes previous leadership and communications roles at industry leaders such as Vast Space, Lockheed Martin, and Orbit Fab. Bergin is also known to a global audience of nearly one million as“The Galactic Gal,” bridging the gap between space innovation and the people it's built to serve. She works with prominent global organizations to amplify their missions and technologies to broader audiences, including the United States Space Force.The 2026 Space Settlement Summit will be held on the University of Central Florida campus on October 25 and 26 and invites you to join in actively laying the foundation for a sustainable future on the Moon and beyond. The aim of summit is to bridge the gap between lunar exploration and commercial reality by tackling the structural frameworks of the cislunar economy. For more information go to the summit website at href="" rel="external nofollow" nssAbout the NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.

Rod Pyle

National Space Society

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Space Entrepreneurs Jeffrey Manber and Camille Bergin to Speak at Space Settlement Summit 2026 News Provided By National Space Society October 20, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Technology



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