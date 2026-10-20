Help Heal Veterans' Art Installation The Healing Journeytm Named Finalist In Two Categories Of The 2026 Anthem Awards

The Healing Journey Wall

Immersive visual storytelling experience shines a light on the invisible wounds of war and the healing power of creativity

- Capt. Joe McClain, USN (Ret.), CEO, Help Heal Veterans

WINCHESTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), the nation's leader in providing therapeutic craft kits to veterans and active-duty service members, announced today that its immersive art installation, The Healing JourneyTM, has been named a finalist in two categories of the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, which recognize purpose-driven work and social impact.

Created by artist Allison McClain, The Healing JourneyTM is a visual storytelling experience that brings to life the often-invisible wounds of war and the healing power of creativity. Through art, the installation illustrates a service member's journey of service, struggle, and healing, highlighting the vital role creative expression can play in emotional recovery.

The Healing JourneyTM was named a finalist in two categories:

.Health – Community Engagement (Nonprofit)

.Health – Industry-Specific Program (Nonprofit)

“This recognition is an incredible honor and a testament to the power of art to tell stories that words alone cannot,” said Capt. Joe McClain, USN (Ret.), CEO, Help Heal Veterans.“For more than 55 years, Help Heal Veterans has witnessed firsthand how creativity can help veterans navigate the challenges of military service and find a path toward healing. The Healing JourneyTM brings that experience to life, helping others better understand the invisible wounds so many veterans carry and the transformative power of creative expression.”

Presented by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards celebrate individuals, organizations, and initiatives driving meaningful social change around the world.

“We're thrilled to see the impact sector bounce back, share their stories, and expand their impact after a challenging year last year,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.“This year's finalists are truly setting the standard for how to advocate for a cause, inspire action, create impact, and overall make this world a better place.”

Supporters can celebrate Help Heal Veterans' work online now through October 29 at anthemawards. All finalists also are in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. Anthem will announce all winners for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards on November 5, 2026.

About Help Heal Veterans:

For 55 years, Help Heal Veterans has made a real difference in the lives of America's veterans by helping them heal from the visible and invisible wounds of war through therapeutic crafts. Founded during the Vietnam War, Heal Vets supplies craft therapy kits free of charge to active-duty military and veterans and is the nation's leader in using craft therapy. The therapy kits often become an integral part of the patient's treatment plan for those recovering from traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression or other wounds of war. Heal Vets has distributed more than 31 million kits from hundreds of craft categories. Heal Vets is one of the top veterans' organizations in the U.S. and is respected for using contributions wisely and effectively.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Software & Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.

Find The Anthem Awards Online:

Website: anthemawards

Instagram: @anthemawards

LinkedIn: The Anthem Awards

TikTok: @anthemawards

Jennifer Baskerville

Help Heal Veterans

+1 703-967-2590

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The Healing Journey Wall

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Help Heal Veterans' Art Installation The Healing JourneyTM Named Finalist in Two Categories of the 2026 Anthem Awards News Provided By Help Heal Veterans October 20, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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