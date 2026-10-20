4KIDS Tides Of Change Gala Raises Over $500,000 For Children And Families In Southwest Florida

Sponsor Day 5 Charters & Speaker Haram Joseph

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FORT MYERS, Fla. – 4KIDS Southwest Florida hosted its Tides of Change Gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Club at Pelican Preserve. The evening brought together community members, sponsors, and supporters for a night dedicated to changing the lives of children and families in Southwest Florida.Guests were moved by powerful stories shared by special guest speaker Kondo Simfukwe and 4KIDS alum Huram Joseph, while the evening's live auction offered unforgettable experiences like a trip to Fiji and an African safari that kept the energy in the room high throughout the night. The Southwest Florida community showed up with passion, generosity, and heart, raising over $500,000 to support children and families in the region.“What moved me most at Tides of Change was seeing a room full of people unite around a powerful belief: every child deserves someone who will show up, stand beside them, and remind them they matter. Our guests responded with incredible generosity, and because of them, we can help turn the tide for more children and families across Southwest Florida,” said Rick Jacobs, Vice President, 4KIDS Southwest Florida.4KIDS extends its sincere gratitude to Coastal Fertilizer & Supply, Clyde Johnson Contracting & Roofing, and Mo Better Garage for serving as Beacon of Hope Co-Presenting Sponsors. We are also deeply grateful to all of our sponsors whose support and partnership help bring hope and lasting impact to the children and families we serve.Together, 4KIDS and its community of supporters are bringing homes, healing, and hope to children and families across Southwest Florida.About 4KIDSFor nearly 30 years, 4KIDS has brought Homes, Healing, and Hope to children, families, caregivers, and young adults. Committed to safety, belonging, identity, and healing, 4KIDS engages the community to recruit, license, and support foster families, while also offering wraparound services such as therapy, mentoring, and prevention-based initiatives.For more information about 4KIDS or the Tides of Change Gala, please visit 4KIDS.

Michele Rogan

4KIDS

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4KIDS Tides of Change Gala Raises Over $500,000 for Children and Families in Southwest Florida News Provided By 4KIDS October 20, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional



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