Durga Idol Immersion: Boat Capsizes In Rajasthan's Kota, Four Children Feared Drowned Rescue Ops On

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 20 (IANS) Four children are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Chambal river's right main canal near the steel bridge on a 80-feet road in Rajasthan's Kota district on Tuesday evening during the Durga idol immersion.

Three people, including the boatman, were rescued, while a large-scale search operation is underway to locate the missing children.

The incident occurred in the Borkheda police station area, triggering panic at the site.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation, and local divers have been deployed to search the canal.

Three boats are being used in the rescue operation.

According to officials, the group had arrived from the Sanjay Nagar area of Vigyan Nagar to immerse a Durga idol. They boarded a small wooden boat, with the idol placed in the centre.

The boat capsized in the middle of the canal, throwing its occupants into the water.

The four children reported missing have been identified as Keshu, Golu, Suresh and Rahul.

Mala Kanwar, Deepak and the boatman reportedly managed to swim to safety.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed the administration to intensify search and rescue efforts.

He urged officials to act with the utmost urgency and expressed hope that the missing children would be found safe.

He also extended his condolences to the affected families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Following the incident, District Collector Piyush Samariya, City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar and Additional District Magistrate Ravi Verma, along with other police and administrative officials, reached the site to monitor the rescue operation.

SDRF and NDRF personnel, Municipal Corporation rescue teams and divers are conducting an extensive search of the canal.

Officials are coordinating with the rescue teams as the operation continues.

According to eyewitnesses, seven people were aboard the small boat, with three seated on each side and the Durga idol placed in the centre. The boatman was steering the vessel when it capsized.

Mala Kanwar, Deepak and the boatman reportedly managed to swim to safety, while the four children were swept away by the strong current.

The incident has left the families devastated.

Relatives rushed to the site after receiving news of the accident and were seen searching anxiously for their loved ones.

A large crowd gathered near the canal as rescue personnel continued their efforts.

The administration's immediate priority is to locate the four missing children. The search operation remains underway.