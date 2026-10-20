When Emraan Hashmi Called Mallika Sherawat A 'Bad Kisser'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi episode of 'Koffee With Karan' with filmmaker Mahesh Babu garnered a lot of eyeballs. One of the statements by the 'Awarapan' actor that made headlines was when he called his 'Murder' co-star Mallika Sherawat a 'bad kisser'.

When Emraan was asked to name his best and worst on-screen kisses, he said that his worst on-screen kiss was with Mallika in 'Murder'. He added that he had a couple of great kisses with actress Jacqueline Fernandez in their movie 'Murder 2.'

However, Emraan did not stop there; when asked what he would find in Mallika's bedroom, he took another dig at her, saying, "An Idiot's Guide to Succeed in Hollywood."

Mallika also did not take Emraan's remarks lying down and said during a media interaction that the snake she kissed in her movie 'Hisss' was a better kisser than Emraan.

Mallika went on to further reflect on her equation with Emraan during her appearance on Mandira Bedi's 'The Love Laugh Live Show'.

She said, "We didn't speak (after the feud), and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film, I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I'm no less. I lost touch with him, and it's really sad because he was a wonderful co-star, because he's so friendly and giving. He's a nice boy."

Talking about 'Murder', released back in 2004, the drama made both Mallika and Emraan an overnight sensation.

'Murder' has been adapted from the 2002 American film 'Unfaithful ', which itself was inspired by the French movie 'The Unfaithful Wife (1969)'.

The project further saw Ashmit Patel in a key role, along with others.

Released on 2 April 2004, the film turned out to be a commercial success.

The film was even later remade in Kannada with the name 'Ganda Hendathi'.