Orion Real Estate Data Exchange Announces Strategic Relationship With HUB International To Offer Dedicated Insurance Solutions For MLS Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MLS organizations outside Orion's initial California, Nevada and Oregon markets offered access to insurance solutions to cover governance and data-related risks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Real Estate Data Exchange today announced a strategic relationship with HUB International (“HUB”) that will make dedicated insurance solutions available to multiple listing service (MLS) organizations beyond Orion's initial California, Nevada and Oregon footprint.

Orion Real Estate Data Exchange, launched by MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) and Oregon Data Share, LLC (ODS), was created to advance a more connected, data-informed real estate ecosystem. Through its strategic relationship with HUB, Orion is expanding its focus beyond data access by helping MLS organizations explore coverage tailored to the unique risks they face.

MLS organizations manage sensitive member and property-listing data, support complex technology environments, and operate under significant board-level governance responsibilities. HUB's dedicated MLS-focused team can help organizations evaluate their existing insurance programs and identify coverage options that may supersede current association-sponsored coverage.

Available insurance solutions offerings:



Errors & Omissions coverage for professional and technology service exposures

General Liability coverage for operations, events and third-party claims

Cyber Liability coverage for breach response and business interruption

Directors & Officers coverage, including protection for board governance and antitrust-related claims

Management Liability coverage for employment practices, fiduciary and crime exposures

Business Insurance for property, equipment and business interruption Workers' Compensation coverage for employees



“Orion was built on the belief that MLS organizations are stronger when they have access to resources designed around the way they operate,” said Dave Howe, president & CEO of MetroList.“This relationship with HUB gives MLS organizations outside our region an opportunity to explore insurance solutions that address their specific needs and help support their boards, staff and members.”

HUB will work directly with interested MLS organizations to assess their individual risk profiles and develop coverage proposals tailored to their operations.

“MLS are facing risks today that didn't exist a decade ago, such as cyber exposures and antitrust litigation,” said Rob McVicar, executive vice president, HUB International.“I've worked with MLS organizations for over 20 years and have helped them limit their exposure. I'm looking forward to working with Orion's membership to provide them with comprehensive insurance solutions.”

About Orion Real Estate Data Exchange

Orion Real Estate Data Exchange is a multi-state initiative launched by MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS and Oregon Data Share. Orion is a modern, secure and scalable data-first network designed to supplement each participating multiple listing service and support broader collaboration among real estate professionals. Its initial service area includes California, Nevada and Oregon.

Media Contact

Alyson Austin, for MetroList

Gaffney Austin LLC

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