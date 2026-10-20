MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has announced its presale passing $11.25 million, and the pace behind it is the bigger story. Stages close in days. Buyers keep returning with larger entries, the community grows faster than projects spending ten times more, and the token still sells at $0.0000001902, the lowest price it will ever have. People join daily from all over crypto, expecting the returns only an early entry can give, and new money keeps arriving as if it knows something the rest of us do not. What do these buyers see? The answer has two parts.

Outside Pepeto, October 19 bank research lifts the Bitcoin price prediction above $340,000 while the Bitcoin price holds $80,000, and crypto news shows the conditions that start every bull run. On-chain, Pepeto's newest buyers share wallet history with early DOGE buyers from 2020.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gains Speed as JPMorgan Math Lifts the Bitcoin Price Prediction Past $340,000 for the Bull Run

Pepeto announced that milestone as Bitcoin turned higher, near $82,440 per Fortune. On October 19 JPMorgan published the long-term outlook institutions use for planning. It gives Bitcoin a 10% return per year, the highest of every asset in the report, above US stocks at 7.5% and gold at 5.5%, per Cryptonews. It holds no Bitcoin price target, so we did the math: grow $82,440 by 10% each year, and the Bitcoin price prediction passes $214,000 in ten years and $344,000 in fifteen. That number came from a bank, not a fan account.

Read those numbers as a buyer: a 4x spread across fifteen years is fine for money that is already big. Money that wants to grow faster needs a different entry, a small project priced before its first listing, bought while most people still wait. Every bull run follows that order. The Bitcoin price rises first, then Bitcoin profits move into early projects.

That money keeps arriving at one name, and crypto news writers are noticing.

Pepeto Walks the Dogecoin Road, Then Adds What Shiba Inu Never Had

Pepeto is the entry that background points to. Remember Dogecoin under a penny: a small group kept buying while everyone ignored it, then the bull market grew a couple of thousand dollars into a fortune, close to 10,000%. Pepeto is in that same early phase: rounds close quicker, entries get too big to be casual, and the name spreads with no paid promotion.

One difference separates Pepeto from Dogecoin for good: DOGE hit $85 billion with no product behind it, and when attention left, the price lost 87%. Pepeto keeps the meme energy and adds a working DeFi exchange that pays holders after the hype cools.

"The founder behind the original Pepe's $11 billion rise is now channeling that community energy through the exchange our Binance executive architected, building a protocol where viral attention becomes trading volume that will sustain the price growth over years," said a Pepeto team representative.

Behind the quote, the product is finished: free swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, an AI check on every token before it lists, and a SolidProof audit done before stage one. The rumor is the other half: one Musk tweet started Dogecoin's run, Shiba Inu repeated it, and talk now says his next pick is Pepeto. Nothing is confirmed. But if that post lands while the Bitcoin price prediction sits at $340,000, early buyers get the overnight win DOGE and SHIB once delivered.

Conclusion

Pepeto has announced its strongest numbers as everything lines up: a Bitcoin price prediction above $340,000 from a bank's own math, a Bitcoin price holding $80,000, and a history where bull runs end with money flowing into cheap meme coins. Crypto news keeps confirming each point.

Wallets in this presale read that list better than anyone: a possible next Dogecoin with real utility, plus the chance of a Musk post. Maybe they know the Binance listing date. The answer arrives soon, and the presale will already be gone.

Timing is the whole question. Rounds close faster and entries get bigger, which happens when a listing is close. Anyone hunting the best crypto to buy now can check what remains of this stage on the official Pepeto website. Everyone who waited on DOGE and SHIB in 2020 remembers what waiting cost.

Click to check What Remains of This Pepeto Stage on the Official Website

FAQs

What makes the newest Bitcoin price prediction bullish?

JPMorgan's October 19 outlook sets the newest Bitcoin price prediction: its 10% yearly return turns the $82,440 Bitcoin price into $214,000 in ten years and $344,000 in fifteen, per Cryptonews. The same report puts Bitcoin above stocks and gold.

Why is Pepeto called the best crypto to buy now?

The best crypto to buy now case for Pepeto is simple: $11.25 million raised, SolidProof audits, and a zero-fee exchange across three chains. Community growth mirrors early Dogecoin, a Musk rumor is live, and crypto news keeps linking it to the 2020 DOGE and SHIB setup.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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