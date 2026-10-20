The Rose Calls On Women To Prioritize Early Detection During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Annual mammogram at The Rose Houston

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Houston's leading nonprofit breast health organization is urging women to schedule the screening that could save their life.

- Angela LaneHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, TX- This October, The Rose, Southeast Texas's leading nonprofit breast health organization, reminds women that early detection saves lives, and it starts with scheduling a mammogram.Last year alone, nearly 100 women who came to The Rose for their very first mammogram were diagnosed with breast cancer, catching the disease before it became a bigger fight. It's the kind of outcome The Rose wants every woman to have access to, and one reason the organization is pushing this October to move women from "I know I should" to "I scheduled it."Much of that message is aimed squarely at women who already have insurance. "You have coverage. "When you choose The Rose, you're not just protecting yourself; insured patients help support care for uninsured patients. That's the promise of The Rose," said Angela Lane, Chief Executive Officer, The Rose. In FY25, The Rose provided direct medical care to more than 8,500 uninsured patients, made possible in part by the community of insured women who choose to screen at The Rose.For women near the Galleria, convenience is the deciding factor. The Rose's Galleria location, centrally located at 6575 West Loop South in Bellaire, makes it possible to book a mammogram near work, near lunch, or near the mall, fitting a potentially life-saving screening into a day women already have."Early detection saves lives, but only if women actually get screened," Lane said. "This October, we're asking every woman in Houston to take that step, whether that's her first mammogram or one she's been putting off."Founded in 1986, The Rose has provided breast health services to more than one million patients regardless of their ability to pay, operating two Houston-area Diagnostic Centers, including its centrally located Galleria location, an East Texas regional service center, and the state's largest Mobile Mammography fleet, reaching women across 45 counties in Southeast Texas.Ways to Get Involved This BCAM-Schedule a mammogram at or by calling 281-484-4708. Book at The Rose Galleria, centrally located for easy scheduling near work or home.-Give directly to fund a mammogram for a woman without insurance at /donate.About The RoseSince 1986, The Rose has provided a full range of breast health services to more than one million patients. Its mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy, and access to care for all. As one of Houston's ACR Designated Comprehensive Breast Imaging Centers, The Rose is led by fellowship trained physicians, and its nationally recognized Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for every woman it serves. The Rose provides direct medical services to 40,000 insured and uninsured patients annually across two Houston-area Diagnostic Centers, an East Texas Regional Service Center, and a fleet of Mobile Mammography Coaches reaching women throughout 45 counties.

Erika Savarese

Medley

+1 832-656-0197

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The Rose Calls on Women to Prioritize Early Detection During Breast Cancer Awareness Month News Provided By Medley Inc. October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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