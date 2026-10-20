Visionary Gulf-Front Estate On Coveted Longboat Key To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Buyer opportunity to complete and customize 32,000+ square feet with direct beach access to auction in cooperation with Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An expansive new-construction estate rising on nearly two private Gulf-front acres on Longboat Key, Florida, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Joel Schemmel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Listed for $38.45 million, bidding is scheduled to open 6 November via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions. The sale will culminate live in London on 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm's London Global Sale, which will feature a curation of luxury properties across North America and Europe over the course of two days.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the estate is substantially realized, with many of its finishes and selections already chosen and secured. Set against uninterrupted Gulf views, the residence pairs sweeping terraces and private beach access with the opportunity for its future owner to shape the final expression of an architecturally significant Longboat Key estate.

“Sweet Sparkman Architecture has laid the foundation for something genuinely rare and the buyer who acquires this property will have the unique opportunity to complete an architecturally significant world-class residence in one of Florida's most sought-after coastal communities,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“With the architecture, the setting, the scale, it's exactly the kind of singular offering our platform was built to present to buyers who understand what irreplaceable Gulf-front real estate truly means.”

“The distinction of this property lies in the combination of its architecture, its Gulf-front homesite and the privacy of its Longboat Key setting,” said Joel Schemmel.“An estate of this scale should feel as compelling in its design as it does in its relationship to the water. Here, an extraordinary residence is taking shape, with the opportunity for a buyer to shape the final expression of a home that is distinctly their own.”

As envisioned by Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the residence will span more than 32,000 total square feet, with 11 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. A dramatic foyer will open to an expansive great room overlooking the Gulf, while the primary suite plans feature dual spa-inspired bathrooms and bespoke dressing rooms. Multiple guest suites and a guest-level kitchenette round out the home's interior accommodations.

Designed for both large-scale entertaining and everyday living, the home will feature a showpiece entertaining kitchen alongside a separate chef's kitchen, formal dining room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, office, lounge, and dedicated private cinema space. Beyond the main residence, a detached guest house and separate pool house offer additional privacy and flexibility for guests or staff.

The resort-style grounds extend the living space outdoors, with a pool and spa, expansive terraces, water features, and layered landscaping leading to the home's private beach, as well as an attached seven-car garage. Above, a rooftop deck captures panoramic coastal views, while plans allow for the potential addition of a private tennis and pickleball court.

Stretching between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf, Longboat Key is a barrier island known for 12 miles of white-sand beaches, waterfront recreation, golf, and resort living. The property is minutes from The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and The Resort at Longboat Key Club, while nearby St. Armands Circle offers numerous shops and restaurants. Approximately 10 miles away, downtown Sarasota is home to cultural destinations including The Ringling, Sarasota Opera, and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions with credit to Luxhunters and Sweet Sparkman.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Visionary Gulf-Front Estate on Coveted Longboat Key to Sell via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 20, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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