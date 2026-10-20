Product Management Society Surpasses 3,000 Members From 79 Countries

Gabriela Naumnik, founder of the Product Management Society, which has surpassed 3,000 members from 79 countries

Founded in Lisbon by AI product leader Gabriela Naumnik, the free community connects product managers worldwide, adding 1,000+ members in 2026.

- Gabriela NaumnikLISBON, PORTUGAL, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Product Management Society, the international community for product managers founded by AI product leader Gabriela Naumnik, today announced it has surpassed 3,000 members. While its meetups take place in person in four cities, professionals from 79 countries across six continents are part of the community through its online network on Slack and WhatsApp.Launched in Lisbon in November 2022, the Product Management Society has grown into one of the leading product management communities in Europe and Latin America. More than 1,000 members joined in 2026 alone. The community operates four chapters:Lisbon, Portugal: 2,067 members, more than 80 events hosted, and a 4.7-star rating from over 200 member reviewsBerlin, Germany: 401 membersMexico City, Mexico: 346 membersFrankfurt, Germany: 300 membersTogether, the chapters host more than 50 in-person meetups per year, from after-work networking to workshops and roundtables on AI, product discovery, and career growth."When I studied in New York City, attending product meetups helped me expand my network and learn from other product managers," said Gabriela Naumnik, founder of Product Management Society. "I wanted to bring the same thing to Lisbon: a place where product managers can network, learn from one another, and grow professionally."A Global Network With Local RootsProduct Management Society's in-person meetups take place in Lisbon, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Mexico City, but its membership spans 79 countries thanks to an active online community on Slack and WhatsApp, where members share advice, job opportunities, and product challenges between events. Many members who travel to a chapter city regularly also catch an in-person meetup while they're there.Product Management Society has collaborated with leading names across the product ecosystem, including Productized, Product Circle (previously The Product Weekend), Miro, and others.A Proven Path to New RolesMany members have been hired through connections made in the community, and members continue to land new roles through it. Recruiters and hiring managers regularly attend Product Management Society events."So many people have been hired through the community, and they keep getting hired. That's incredible to see," said Naumnik. "Every time someone tells me they landed a role because of a conversation at one of our meetups, it reminds me why we started this."Free to Attend, With an Inner Circle You EarnAll Product Management Society meetups are free to attend. The WhatsApp group is referral-only: members join through a referral from an existing member or by attending an in-person event."Keeping events free has always been the point," said Naumnik. "It's our way of giving back to the product community, and a way to help people break into product who otherwise wouldn't have a path in."How to Get InvolvedFind upcoming meetups and join the community's Slack at . WhatsApp access is available by referral or by attending an in-person event. To connect with Gabriela Naumnik, visit gabriela-naumnik or linkedin/in/gabrielanaumnik.About Product Management SocietyProduct Management Society is an international community for product managers, founders, designers, and career-switchers. Founded in Lisbon in 2022 by Gabriela Naumnik, it has more than 3,000 members from 79 countries, connected online through Slack and WhatsApp, and hosts more than 50 free in-person meetups per year in Lisbon, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Mexico City.About Gabriela NaumnikGabriela Naumnik is an AI product leader and the founder of Product Management Society. She speaks regularly at product conferences and holds a B.S. from NYU/NYU Shanghai and an M.S. from Columbia University.

Gabriela Naumnik

Product Management Society

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Product Management Society Surpasses 3,000 Members From 79 Countries News Provided By Product Management Society October 20, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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