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Report For The First Nine Months And Third Quarter 2026


Date: 2026-10-20 01:15:36

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026
20.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Highlights
  • Revenues: +4.6% versus Q3 2025, driven by service revenue growth
  • Service revenues: +3.9% in Q3; strong growth in CEE, decline in Austria slowed
  • Core OPEX: Increase in Q3 driven by electricity costs and product-related cost increases
  • EBITDA excl. restructuring: +1.9% in Q3 driven by growth in Serbia and Belarus; growth in all markets except Austria
  • Net result: +9.9% higher in Q1-Q3 2026, also supported by better financial result
  • Free cash flow: +8.1% in Q1-Q3 2026 mainly due to better operational results
  • Rating: In October 2026, Moody's confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A3'
  • Outlook revised: Total revenue growth of around 4% (previously: 2-3%), CAPEX excluding spectrum and M&A of around EUR 850 mn (previously: around EUR 750 mn)

Relevant material related to the results is available at the following link:
Results center - A1 Group
Further information is available on our website:
Investor Relations - A1 Group
20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: ...p
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33
EQS News ID: 2418992

End of News EQS News Service

2418992 20.10.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN20102026004691010666ID1111838956


EQS Group

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