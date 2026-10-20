Report For The First Nine Months And Third Quarter 2026
|
Telekom Austria AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026
20.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Highlights
Relevant material related to the results is available at the following link:
Results center - A1 Group
Further information is available on our website:
Investor Relations - A1 Group
20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|004350664 47500
|E-mail:
|...p
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000720008
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33
|EQS News ID:
|2418992
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2418992 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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