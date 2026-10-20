Q3/2026: Revenue Up +6.0% 67 New Sites Built CAPEX Of 12.8 Meur
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EuroTeleSites AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Q3/2026: Revenue up +6.0%; 67 new sites built; CAPEX of 12.8 mEUR
20.10.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Please find below the key highlights for the third quarter, with further details available in the databook.
5.9 mEUR for mandatory upgrades, 5.4 mEUR for new sites and 1.5 mEUR for maintenance. For the last three months of the year, we expect some periodical shift due to ongoing construction work 65 mEUR of the private placement was repaid in Q3, supported by available liquidity. Refinancing is scheduled for November and well on track.
Head of Investor Relations & ESG EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna
M: +43 664 66 39 520
@: ... 20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EuroTeleSites AG
|Lassallestraße 9
|1020 Wien
|Austria
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|eurotelesites
|ISIN:
|AT000000ETS9
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28
|EQS News ID:
|2419056
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2419056 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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