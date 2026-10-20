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Q3/2026: Revenue Up +6.0% 67 New Sites Built CAPEX Of 12.8 Meur


Date: 2026-10-20 01:15:36

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
EuroTeleSites AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Q3/2026: Revenue up +6.0%; 67 new sites built; CAPEX of 12.8 mEUR
20.10.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Please find below the key highlights for the third quarter, with further details available in the databook.
  • Revenue increased by +6.0% / +4.2 mEUR in Q3, driven by indexation, new tenants and new towers.
  • Third-party revenue increased by +28.4% in Q3, supported by the onboarding of additional tenants and a one-off effect. Excluding this effect, underlying growth was +13%.
  • EBITDAaL increased by +12.3% / +5.0 mEUR in Q3. With most incremental revenue translating into EBITDAaL-a pattern also seen in previous quarters-the results provide clear evidence of the business model's operating leverage.
  • Rollout of 67 new sites in Q3 leads to 13,916 sites (+39 net adds)
  • Investments / CAPEX amounted to 12.8 mEUR in Q3:
    5.9 mEUR for mandatory upgrades, 5.4 mEUR for new sites and 1.5 mEUR for maintenance. For the last three months of the year, we expect some periodical shift due to ongoing construction work
  • 65 mEUR of the private placement was repaid in Q3, supported by available liquidity. Refinancing is scheduled for November and well on track.
As previously communicated, conference calls will be held alongside our full-year and half-year results. We remain available for any questions at.... Upcoming investor events include the Winter 1on1-Summit 2026 (16 November) and the Vienna Calling 2026 Conference (3 December). EuroTeleSites will publish its full-year 2026 results and host a conference call in February 2027. Moritz Palmi
Head of Investor Relations & ESG EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna
M: +43 664 66 39 520
@: ... 20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
E-mail: ...
Internet: eurotelesites
ISIN: AT000000ETS9
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28
EQS News ID: 2419056

End of News EQS News Service

2419056 20.10.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN20102026004691010666ID1111838955


EQS Group

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