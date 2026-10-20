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China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer


Date: 2026-10-20 01:15:35

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS Newswire / 20/10/2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – In Rongjiang, a county in Guizhou, southwest China, soccer is bringing communities together and creating new opportunities for local businesses.



From packed stadiums to traditional music and dance, the Village Super League is about much more than the game; it's a celebration of local culture, community spirit and hometown pride.
Hashtag: #CGTN
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: CGTN

20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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