China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer

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EQS Newswire / 20/10/2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – In Rongjiang, a county in Guizhou, southwest China, soccer is bringing communities together and creating new opportunities for local businesses.
From packed stadiums to traditional music and dance, the Village Super League is about much more than the game; it's a celebration of local culture, community spirit and hometown pride.
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News Source: CGTN
20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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