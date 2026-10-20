Annual General Meeting Approves All Proposals

The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of CHF 0.95 per share (+3.3% versus prior year). The dividend is subject to deduction of Swiss withholding tax. Payments are scheduled to begin on 26 October 2026.

The reduction of the Board of Directors from ten to eight members was also approved. All proposed members of Board of Directors were re-elected for a term of one year.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the Group Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Report on Non-Financial Matters (part of the Sustainability Report) for the financial year 2025/26.

Further, the shareholders approved the 2025/26 Compensation Report as well as the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2027/28 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors and the law firm Keller AG as independent proxy, each for a term of one year.

More details on the Annual General Meeting 2026 can be found on .