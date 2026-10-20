HP CM Sukhu Joins Dussehra In Shimla, Celebrates Good Over Evil

CM Sukhu Joins Celebrations

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday evening participated in Dussehra celebrations in Shimla, where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad were burnt amid a large gathering of people celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion, Sukhu said Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to every household in the state.“Dussehra is a festival of the Hindu faith that celebrates the victory of good over evil every year. I extend my warm greetings to all the people of Himachal Pradesh and hope that happiness and auspiciousness prevail in every household,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to reporters.

He also expressed hope that the blessings of the state's deities would guide Himachal Pradesh towards self-reliance.“Himachal Pradesh is the land of gods and goddesses, and festivals and fairs are an integral part of our culture. May the blessings of our deities remain with the state government and may Himachal Pradesh continue to move towards self-reliance. I extend my best wishes to everyone on Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram,” Sukhu said.

Mythological Significance of Jakhu Temple

The priest of the Jakhu Hanuman temple, BP Sharma, highlighted the temple's mythological significance and the enduring faith of devotees in Lord Hanuman. Sharma said Jakhu is associated with the Ramayana period, when Lord Hanuman is believed to have visited the hill while searching for the Sanjeevani herb to save Lakshman, who had been rendered unconscious by Meghnad's arrow.

According to the temple's traditional account, a sage named Yaksha was meditating at the site, and the name Jakhu is believed to have originated from him. Sharma said Ravana, despite being a highly learned and accomplished scholar who knew the four Vedas and 18 Puranas, met his end after opposing Lord Ram. He explained that the Dussehra celebrations commemorate the episode in which Lord Rama defeated Ravana, symbolising the ultimate victory of righteousness over evil.

The priest also spoke about the giant statue of Lord Hanuman at Jakhu temple, which commemorates the deity's legendary association with the hill. The temple continues to attract devotees who visit to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Dussehra is celebrated across the country to mark Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and reaffirm the message that righteousness ultimately triumphs over evil. (ANI)

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