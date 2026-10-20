CM Patel Marks Vijayadashami With Modern Tech Ravana Dahan In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Vijayadashami celebrations in Ahmedabad and performed the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony, symbolising the victory of good over evil, the CMO stated.

Using modern technology, the Chief Minister pressed a button on a remote control to set ablaze the giant effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhakarna and Ravana. The event was organised by the Shanti Seva Charitable Trust as part of the Vijayadashami Mahotsav 2026 in Ahmedabad.

The celebrations featured a traditional dayro, a Gujarati folk music and storytelling programme, presented by the team of renowned folk artist Sairam Dave, followed by the Ravana Dahan ceremony. Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela and Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot attended the celebrations.

The event was also graced by Members of Parliament Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, local MLAs, saints and spiritual leaders, political representatives, AMC office-bearers, and Prerak Shah, among other dignitaries. Sandeep Barot, head of the Shanti Seva Charitable Trust, was also present at the event, which witnessed the participation of a large number of people.

The Vijayadashami festival commemorates the triumph of good over evil, with the burning of Ravana's effigy serving as a symbolic reminder of the victory of righteousness over evil.

CM Performs 'Shastra Puja' in Gandhinagar

Earlier today, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, at the residence in Gandhinagar, the CM Patel performed the 'Shastra Puja' in the prescribed scriptural manner, with the security personnel serving in the CM's security arrangements.

“It is a matter of great fortune to carry forward this glorious tradition initiated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister," he said on X.

“On this festival dedicated to the protection of scriptures and weapons, I call upon the security personnel to perform their duties and responsibilities with integrity, while upholding sensitivity, compassion, and human values alongside their selfless service. In our Indian culture, knowledge has been accorded importance to subdue internal vices, and weapons to vanquish external demonic forces. On this holy day, may my prayers to the Lord lead to the destruction of negative forces akin to enemies of humanity across the entire world, and may the triumph of divine powers forever resound,” the post read. (ANI)

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