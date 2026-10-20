India Aspires To Combine Prosperity With Global Peace: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) “Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India aspires to become a nation that combines prosperity, knowledge & strength with a commitment to global peace and the well-being of humanity,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the Indian diaspora in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, Singh emphasised that India's economic transformation, reform-driven governance, technological advancement and growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are paving the way towards the realisation of this vision.

Economic Growth and Trade Expansion

Highlighting India's growth trajectory, the Defence Minister stated that the country contributes more than 16 per cent to global economic growth and is growing at approximately 7.8 per cent, even as several major economies face a slowdown.

Referring to the changing global trade landscape, Singh said that India has entered into Free Trade Agreements with 38 countries, opening new markets for Indian manufacturers and producers. He stated that the India-UK and India-EU trade agreements, which are expected to eliminate tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to these markets, would strengthen the country's trade prospects and global economic partnerships.

From Policy Paralysis to Reform Express

On the transformation in governance and policymaking over the last decade, Singh stated that India has moved from an era of 'policy paralysis' to a 'reform express' driven by a clear policy direction.“For us, reforms are not a compulsion; they are a conviction,” he said.

He noted that the current account deficit, which exceeded four per cent of GDP 12-13 years ago, declined to 0.61 per cent in the previous financial year. India's foreign exchange reserves have crossed US$700 billion, while the banking system is in its strongest-ever position, he added.

Boosting 'Make in India' and Start-up Culture

Highlighting India's progress in defence manufacturing, Rajnath Singh said that defence exports have reached a record Rs 38,424 crore, with defence production surging to Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

He underlined that the number of start-ups has grown from a few hundred before 2014 to more than 2.5 lakh, and nearly half of these start-ups originate from smaller cities and towns, while more than 45 per cent have at least one woman director or partner. He said that affordable mobile data and wider connectivity have enabled more Indians to access opportunities, encouraging innovation, nurturing new talent and generating fresh solutions.

Inclusive Growth and Digital Transformation

Defence Minister also highlighted the impact of inclusive development, stating that approximately 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty over the past decade. He underscored the role of the JAM Trinity and Direct Benefit Transfer in delivering government assistance directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts, reducing corruption and enhancing transparency and convenience.

Advancements in Strategic Sectors

Singh noted that India's renewable energy capacity has increased from approximately 75 GW in 2014 to nearly 300 GW. He stated that India is advancing rapidly towards semiconductor manufacturing through the Semicon India programme and the India Semiconductor Mission.“We're moving towards manufacturing both ships and chips, strengthening our position in strategic sectors,” he said.

Digital Payments and Infrastructure Boom

On India's digital transformation, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the country has emerged as a global hub for real-time digital transactions. He stated that the value of UPI transactions has risen from Rs 7,000 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 314 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting the scale of India's transition towards a seamless, less-paper and less-cash economy.

He also underlined the unprecedented expansion of India's infrastructure, including railways, roads, airports, ports and broadband connectivity, the release said.

Milestones in Science and Space Technology

Underscoring India's achievements in science and space technology, Rajnath Singh referred to the successes of Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1. He exuded confidence in the progress of preparations for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

Celebrating India-Tajikistan Friendship

Defence Minister described India as a confident nation with which countries across the world seek to build strong and positive relations. He said that people of Indian origin serve as cultural ambassadors, carrying India's values and traditions across the globe while contributing to the development of their host countries.

Singh appreciated the efforts being made towards forging closer cultural and people-to-people ties and noted that India and Tajikistan remain connected through a strong bond of friendship cemented by the popularity of Indian songs, music, literature and cinema among Tajik people. He underlined that India and Tajikistan share longstanding cordial relations in which the contribution of the Indian diaspora remains a strong element that connects the two countries, the release noted.

Honouring a Bridge Between Cultures

On the occasion, he also felicitated Prof Habibullo Rajabov, a renowned Indologist and first Padma Shri awardee from Tajikistan, underlining his valuable contribution in the field of Hindi literature and education, including an in-depth study of philology.

The event included cultural performances by Indian and Tajik artists. (ANI)

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