MCD Hospitals To Get CT Scan, MRI Facilities At 20% Lower Rates

MCD standing committee chairman, Satya Sharma, has approved a project to provide advanced CT scan and MRI diagnostic facilities at three major MCD hospitals, a release said.

Under this initiative, patients at Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis will be able to avail these diagnostic services at rates 20% lower than the prescribed Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, a release stated.

Affordable Healthcare Initiative

Satya Sharma said that the Corporation aims to provide modern healthcare facilities at affordable rates to the common citizens of Delhi, particularly patients from economically weaker sections.

"The expansion of CT scan and MRI services at these three hospitals will make advanced diagnostic facilities more accessible and help patients undergo essential medical investigations at lower costs," as per the release.

Project under PPP Model

The project will be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. "An estimated Rs 120 crore will be spent over the 10-year concession period. This includes approximately Rs 40 crore in capital investment for installing machines and making other necessary arrangements, and around Rs 80 crore towards operational expenses. The entire expenditure will be borne by the contracted private agency. MCD will provide the designated space, while ownership of the premises will remain with the Corporation," it added.

Advanced Diagnostic Equipment

Under the project, a minimum of three 128-slice CT scan machines and three 1.5 Tesla MRI machines will be installed across the three hospitals. A Radiology Information System/Picture Archiving and Communication System (RIS/PACS) will also be provided for digital reporting and management of diagnostic records. This will help streamline the delivery of diagnostic services and the management of reports," it added.

Commitment to Better Healthcare

Satya Sharma said that MCD is committed to providing citizens with better, modern and affordable healthcare services.

"The implementation of this project at the three hospitals will help patients access advanced diagnostic facilities at lower rates and strengthen the Corporation's healthcare infrastructure," she said. (ANI)

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