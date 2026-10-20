Minister Hails Atcs' Critical Role In Safeguarding India's Skies

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu hailed the critical role of air traffic controllers in safeguarding the nation's skies, addressing aviation personnel gathered in Chennai to mark the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. The event focused on the rapid expansion of the country's aviation grid against the backdrop of scaling passenger traffic volumes.

“On the occasion of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, Hon'ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK extended his warm greetings to Air Traffic Control personnel gathered in Chennai, recognising their vital role in keeping India's skies safe,” Airports Authority of India wrote on X. The minister highlighted the rapid expansion of domestic air travel, noting that India touched a milestone in May with over 1.5 crore domestic passengers in a single month.

Minister Hails 'Calm, Clear Voice' of Controllers Amid Growth

Looking ahead, he outlined the government's ambitious long-term roadmap.“Every safe takeoff and every safe landing in our country begins with a calm, clear voice on a radio frequency, and that voice is yours. Today, that voice carries more significance than ever before,” Ram Mohan Naidu said.

He said,“In May this year, India recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic traffic, which is over 1.5 crore passengers in a single month. Every day, there are more than 5,000 domestic and more than 1,000 international traffic movements. And under the vision of the Prime Minister, we aim to grow from 24 crore passengers to 130 crore by 2047.”

Commitment to Workforce, Infrastructure, and Safety

Acknowledging the intense pressure, demanding shifts, and split-second decision-making required by the profession, the Minister assured that the administration is actively scaling workforce capacity and upgrading infrastructure to support operational safety.

Detailing financial allocations toward technological enhancements, Naidu stated that substantial capital has been earmarked to modernise air navigation systems and optimise airspace management. He added,“All those journeys rely their trust on you, which ATCs have to uphold every minute and every second of the day. And the theme of this year,“The Next Frequency: People, Technology, a Safer Tomorrow,” captures exactly that. Technology can assist, but judgment, composure, and responsibility will always be human.”

Reiterating the human element at the core of aviation safety amid evolving technological landscapes, Ram Mohan Naidu said,“I know what this asks of you: long watch hours, night shifts, split-second decisions where there is no room for error. The government recognises this. 840 additional controller posts have been created in recent years, and we remain committed to the welfare of our controllers also.”

Connecting the scale of financial investment directly to infrastructural modernisation, Minister Naidu detailed specific allocations aimed at scaling up automation and airspace efficiency. He said,“AAI has earmarked 3,490 crores for modernising our air navigation infrastructure, including 1,532 crore for automation of air traffic management systems. And smarter use of airspace is already delivering. Flexible use of airspace has saved an estimated 895 crores and nearly 1.95 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide since August 2020.”

Bridging Gaps and Inspiring Future Generations

The Minister welcomed collaborative engagement programs designed to bridge communication gaps between controllers and flight crews and said,“As India's connectivity expands, safety must expand with it, hand-in-hand. That is why I'm glad to see an ATC–pilot interactive session on your programme today.”

Praising professional bodies for capturing the broader impact of air traffic management, Naidu said,“I also congratulate the Guild on your souvenir, 'Continued Beyond Radar.” The title says it all: your contribution extends beyond the radar screen to the journeys, aspirations, and lives that aviation connects every single day. I hope it inspires the next generation of young Indians to choose this important and challenging profession.”

Acknowledging technological initiatives by air traffic professionals, the minister said,“My special congratulations to the team of AAI controllers who built the ATC Information and Knowledge Portal by ATCOs, for ATCOs. There is no better way to share knowledge than controllers learning from controllers, and I hope this grows into a living library for all 5,000 of you.”

Concluding his address, the Minister offered a tribute to the workforce securing the skies.“You may be working out of sight, but you are never out of mRind. My best wishes on the occasion of International Day of Air Traffic Controllers,” am Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said.

Meanwhile, according to the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations, October 20th marks both the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller and the 65th birthday of IFATCA, which was founded in 1961. (ANI)

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