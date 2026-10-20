Momcozy Launches Deepclean Lite Baby Bottle Washer In The U.S., Designed For Real Kitchen Counters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The under-$300 4-in-1 system integrates washing, sterilizing, drying, and storage into a compact, space-conscious design built for daily feeding routines.

New York, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leading global brand supporting parents through thoughtful juvenile gear and feeding essentials, today announced the U.S. launch of the Momcozy DeepClean Lite Baby Bottle Washer. Available beginning October 20, 2026, with an MSRP of $299.99, the under-$300 appliance is engineered to solve a common modern parenting dilemma: infant feeding cleanup repeats continuously throughout the day, yet real family kitchens have limited counter space to spare.









The all-in-one system consolidates the entire post-feeding cycle into a single automated workflow. Operating with 38 multi-angle water jets and 154.4°F (68°C) warm water, the system washes compatible feeding gear before moving into 212°F (100°C) steam sterilization. A 55-minute dual-layer hot-air drying cycle follows, while H13 HEPA-filtered air circulation supports clean storage for up to 72 hours.

Fit First: Addressing Counter Constraints

Real family kitchens rarely have empty counters. Coffee makers, food-prep space, sinks, upper cabinets, and other everyday appliances all compete for room. For parents handling high-frequency bottle feeding and breast pumping, an appliance only delivers true everyday value if it can comfortably remain on the counter without getting in the way.

The DeepClean Lite addresses these spatial limits through a slim, space-conscious physical architecture:

· Slim 9-Inch Width: Measuring 240 mm (9 inches) wide and approximately 15 inches high, the unit is designed for narrow countertop spaces and placement beneath many upper-cabinet configurations.

· Front-Opening Layout: Front loading eliminates the need for top-lid clearance, allowing parents to operate the machine under low hanging cabinetry.

· Integrated GlideWheel Base: Supports easier repositioning across the countertop when adjusting placement or drain-hose access.

· Direct Auto-Drain Routing: An included 1.2-meter drain hose routes wastewater directly toward the sink for a more streamlined countertop setup.









4-in-1 System for the Daily Feeding Cycle

Designed to handle compatible baby bottles, breast pump components, and small feeding accessories, DeepClean Lite consolidates four separate post-feeding chores into one continuous workflow:

1. Wash: Operates with 21 customizable program combinations, including a fast 19-minute Rapid Wash for time-sensitive resets and a 29-minute Standard Wash cycle, utilizing just 2.6 liters of water per full run.

2. Sterilize: Utilizes 212°F (100°C) steam under specified test conditions, supporting an approved SGS-tested 99.9% sterilization rate.

3. Dry: 2 A 55-minute dual-layer hot-air drying cycle follows the wash and sterilization stages.

4. Store: Equipped with H13 HEPA filtration, the machine provides automated, clean air circulation that supports up to 72 hours of clean storage.

Multi-Angle Cleaning Architecture

To clean milk fats and residue from narrow bottle interiors and contoured breast pump shields, DeepClean Lite uses a three-level spray structure powered by 38 multi-angle water jets operating at water pressures up to 22,000 Pa.

Its proprietary Pump360 rotational spray mechanism directs 154.4°F (68°C) warm water into curved breast pump flanges and irregular accessory surfaces to support cleaning across varied feeding-gear shapes. Three clear panels allow parents to monitor the wash progress, while integrated safety systems, including low-water alerts, lid-open pause functions, and over-pressure protection, support an intuitive, hands-off routine.

Pricing and vailability

The Momcozy DeepClean Lite Baby Bottle Washer is available in the United States beginning October 20, 2026, at an MSRP of $299.99 through the Momcozy Official Store and authorized retail partners. Designed around real-kitchen fit and repeated daily feeding routines, DeepClean Lite offers parents a compact 4-in-1 option for washing, sterilizing, drying, and storing compatible bottles, breast pump parts, and feeding accessories.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

CONTACT: Momcozy Email:... Contact Person: Mengxian Zhang Website: