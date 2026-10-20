Proglow Labs Launches Eight Peptide-Based Skincare And Hair Care Formulas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new collection includes three facial serums, a moisturizer, eye and lip treatments, and two hair care formulas featuring named peptides









Recovery, the Calming Peptide Serum from ProGlow Labs, pairs KPV and copper peptide with niacinamide and ectoin.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProGlow Labs, a skincare and hair care brand focused on peptide-based formulations, today announced the launch of eight new products designed for different skin and hair care needs. The collection is available at proglowlabs.com.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids used in skincare formulations for various cosmetic purposes. ProGlow Labs has developed its new collection around specifically identified peptides, including GHK-Cu, SNAP-8 and KPV, with each formula designed to address a particular skincare or hair care concern.

According to the company, the formulations combine selected peptides with complementary ingredients. ProGlow Labs works with a leading skincare laboratory, and its formulas are developed by peptide experts. The brand also provides ingredient information and details about selected peptides on its website.

One product in the collection is Recovery, a calming peptide serum formulated for sensitive and reactive-looking skin. The formula combines KPV and copper peptide (GHK-Cu) with 5% niacinamide and 3% ectoin. According to the company, the serum is designed to help improve the appearance of redness and support a healthier-looking skin barrier.

The eight new products include three facial serums, a moisturizer, an eye treatment, a lip treatment and two hair care formulas. Together, they offer options for incorporating peptide-based products into skincare and hair care routines.

“Peptides first. Everything else has a reason to be there,” said ProGlow Labs.“Different peptides do different jobs, so we start with the concern and choose the peptide built for it. We are also honest about timelines. Peptides are not an overnight fix, and most people should give a routine 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use before judging the results.”

ProGlow Labs states that its products are cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, drying alcohols, formaldehyde releasers or added dyes. Its website also features an index covering 14 peptides and their intended cosmetic uses, including GHK-Cu, SNAP-8, KPV, Matrixyl 3000 and Eyeseryl.

The eight new formulas are available at proglowlabs.com, alongside four peptide face masks that are part of the brand's existing product range. ProGlow Labs ships to customers in the United States and Canada.

About ProGlow Labs

ProGlow Labs is a Las Vegas-based skincare and hair care brand offering peptide-based serums, moisturizers, eye and lip treatments, hair care products and face masks. Its formulations are designed to support the appearance of smoother, firmer-looking skin and healthier-looking hair.

Media Contact:

ProGlow Labs

7251 West Lake Mead Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89128, USA

Email: ...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at