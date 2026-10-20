UPDATE - More Than A Breeze: Levoit Brings Temperature-Sensing Technology And Powerful Cooling To Australian Homes

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit has launched two new tower fans in Australia: the 42-inch Classic Pro Smart Tower Fan and the 36-inch Classic Tower Fan.

Combining powerful airflow, temperature-sensing technology and quiet performance, the two models bring smarter, more customisable cooling to Australian households, with features designed to make everyday comfort easier to manage.

Powerful Airflow for Everyday Comfort

Designed to circulate air throughout the home, the 42-inch Classic Pro Smart Tower Fan delivers airflow speeds of up to 7.9 metres per second, supported by 90-degree wide-angle oscillation for broad air distribution. The 36-inch model also delivers airflow speeds of up to 7.9 metres per second, offering powerful performance in a more compact design.









Temperature-Sensing Technology That Responds to Your Environment

Both tower fans feature integrated temperature sensors that detect changes in room temperature and automatically adjust fan speed. On the 42-inch Classic Pro, Advanced Sleep Mode adjusts airflow according to room temperature, while its Thermal Comfort Index provides more intuitive fan-speed recommendations based on detected conditions. These features help reduce the need for constant manual adjustments as indoor temperatures change.

“Comfort is not simply about having more airflow; it's about having the right airflow for different moments throughout the day,” said Frank Cheng, APAC Regional Director at Levoit.

“With these new tower fans, we're bringing together powerful performance and temperature-responsive technology to help make everyday comfort more intuitive. We want to give consumers greater flexibility in how they manage their home environment, whether they're relaxing, working or winding down for the night.”









4 Modes and 12 Speeds for Personalised Cooling

Both models offer four operating modes - Normal, Turbo, Auto and Advanced Sleep Mode - alongside 12 fan speeds. From stronger airflow when needed to gentler settings for quieter moments, users can customise their cooling experience to suit their preferences and routines.









Powerful Cooling, Quiet Operation

Powered by brushless DC motors, both fans are designed to deliver strong airflow with energy-efficient performance. The 42-inch Classic Pro operates at noise levels as low as 25dB, while the 36-inch model reaches as low as 20dB at its lowest speed.

For a more restful environment, the 42-inch model switches off its display after five seconds in Advanced Sleep Mode and disables selection sounds, helping minimise distractions at bedtime.

Smart Control at Your Fingertips

The 42-inch Classic Pro offers control through its panel, remote control and smartphone app, while the 36-inch model features an LED display and remote control. Both include a built-in timer adjustable from one to 12 hours, giving users greater flexibility over their daily cooling routines.

Thoughtfully Designed for Easier Maintenance

Both models feature detachable components to facilitate more thorough cleaning. The 42-inch Classic Pro has a detachable back cover and blades, while the 36-inch model features a detachable back cover and filter, helping make routine maintenance easier.

With two sizes and a range of intelligent features, Levoit brings Australian households more ways to personalise their cooling experience.For product information and availability, visit Levoit's official Australian channels like Amazon and website.









About Levoit

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, tower fans, humidifiers and other appliances.

In Australia, the brand is also available through its official online store and leading retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

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