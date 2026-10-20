Shapellx Launches #Loveyourself Breast Cancer Awareness Month Campaign, Donating Bras Valued At More Than $30,000 To Support Survivors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The campaign brings together breast health education, a conversation with a breast cancer survivor and a partnership with Chicago-based nonprofit Sisters Working It Out to support women through information, connection and everyday care

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a shapewear and lingerie brand focused on women's confidence and everyday comfort, has launched its #LoveYourself campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing together charitable giving, community conversations and breast health education to support women affected by breast cancer.

The campaign includes a donation of bras with a total retail value of more than $30,000 to Sisters Working It Out (SWIO). An online conversation with a breast cancer survivor via Instagram Live, and the launch of a dedicated breast health education page.









Through #LoveYourself, Shapellx is extending its commitment to women's confidence and comfort beyond its products, encouraging women to prioritize their health, share their experiences and find support in their communities.

Supporting Survivors Through a Community Partnership



On October 16, Shapellx donated bras with a total retail value of more than $30,000 to Sisters Working It Out (SWIO), supporting women in the organization's breast cancer survivor community.



Based in Chicago, SWIO provides breast health education, screening outreach, and support programs for breast cancer survivors and their caregivers. Access to comfortable everyday clothing can be an important consideration for women navigating changes in their bodies during and after treatment. Through this donation, Shapellx aims to provide practical everyday essentials to survivors while supporting SWIO's ongoing work in the community.



Turning Community Questions Into Meaningful Conversations



A central part of #LoveYourself is an Instagram Live conversation featuring a breast cancer survivor, shaped by questions from Shapellx's online community.

Ahead of the livestream, held on Oct. 19 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET, Shapellx invited its community to submit questions about breast cancer through social media. The team selected 10 questions from the submissions for the livestream, where a breast cancer survivor answered them and shared her personal experiences and perspectives.



The conversation addressed subjects that can be difficult to discuss openly, encouraging women to ask questions, learn from others' experiences and seek reliable health information. One key takeaway from the conversation was the importance of knowing your body and speaking up when something feels different. From recognizing potential warning signs to seeking medical advice and finding support through treatment, the conversation encouraged women to prioritize their breast health and approach their bodies with greater care and compassion.



While personal stories can offer valuable perspectives, they are not a substitute for medical advice. Questions about screening, symptoms, inherited risk or treatment should be discussed with qualified healthcare professionals.



New Breast Health Education Page Launches



On Oct. 20, Shapellx launched a dedicated breast health education page to make reliable information more accessible and continue the conversation beyond the livestream.



The page brings together educational content and breast health resources to help visitors learn more about their bodies, understand the importance of recommended screening and recognize when changes may warrant professional medical advice.



The resource reflects a central message of #LoveYourself: caring for yourself includes making time for your health, asking questions and knowing where to turn for support.



A Message From Shapellx: Caring for Women Beyond Clothing



“As a brand built around women's confidence and comfort, we believe caring for women means supporting them beyond what they wear,” said Shane Shi, Vice President at Shapellx.“Through the #LoveYourself campaign, we hope to encourage open conversations about breast health and help women feel heard, informed, and supported. We believe caring for women means recognizing their needs beyond appearance and standing alongside them through different stages of life.”



For more information about #LoveYourself and the breast health education page, visit

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own direct-to-consumer platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both fashion and function. The brand is dedicated to empowering confidence through innovative construction, inclusive design, and elevated everyday essentials - work recognized with multiple international design awards, including the American Good Design Awards and MUSE Design Awards.

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