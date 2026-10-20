HII To Host Celebration Of ROMULUS USV Production For The U.S. Navy In Louisiana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distinguished leaders to affix commemorative plaque to the first-of-class vessel, highlighting Louisiana's critical role in advancing U.S. naval unmanned maritime operations.

NEW IBERIA, La., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: HII (NYSE: HII), America's largest shipbuilder and global leader in autonomous maritime systems, will host a celebration and hull plaque dedication ceremony for the first-in-class ROMULUS 151 unmanned surface vessel (USV) celebrating the production of ROMULUS 151 unmanned surface vessels (USV) for the U.S. Navy.

The event, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, will include remarks from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, HII President and CEO Chris Kastner and President of Breaux Brothers Enterprise, Brannon Breaux.

The program will feature the ceremonial installation of a commemorative hull plaque on the first-in-class ROMULUS 151 vessel.

The U.S. Navy's recently award HII a contract to build 10 ROMULUS vessels under the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program, reinforcing the importance of the Louisiana and Gulf Coast maritime industrial base in delivering advanced defense capabilities, sustaining skilled shipbuilding jobs and strengthening national security.

Media are invited to attend and will have opportunities for photos, video and interviews.

A classic Cajun lunch will follow the program.

NOTE: This event is not open to the public.

WHERE:

Breaux Brothers Enterprises

5816 Daspit Road

New Iberia, LA 70563

WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Media should arrive by 9:45 a.m.

RSVP:

Media interested in attending should RSVP... by noon on Friday, Oct. 23.

PARKING & CHECK‐IN:

Media parking will be available in a designated area near the main entrance.

Signage and staff will direct arriving media to the check‐in area, where credentials will be verified before escorted entry to the event site.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

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