Chalk Mountain Services Named Grand Champion Of 2026 TXTA Truck Safety Contest For Fourth Time In Five Years

Fort Worth-based company also takes first place in the Local Over 10 Million Mile category

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, LLC has been named Grand Champion of the Texas Trucking Association's 2026 Truck Safety Contest, the company's fourth Grand Champion title in five years. Chalk Mountain also earned first place in the Local Over 10 Million Mile category - the company's fifth consecutive year winning its mileage division.

The awards were presented at the Safety and Maintenance Awards Luncheon during TXTA's 2026 Annual Conference in San Antonio. The Truck Safety Contest recognizes TXTA member fleets with the lowest overall accident frequency rates, honoring carriers whose proactive safety policies and culture of professionalism set the standard for the industry across Texas.

Chalk Mountain previously earned Grand Champion honors in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

“I couldn't be more proud of this team's dedication to safety,” said Aaron Yeager, Chief Executive Officer of Chalk Mountain Services.“It's an honor to work with this team, and I thank each of them for the commitment they make every day.”

TXTA President and CEO John D. Esparza noted that the honorees at the annual luncheon represent the best of the Texas trucking industry, recognizing their“commitment to safety, professionalism, and operational excellence.”

The recognition adds to a strong 2026 for Chalk Mountain, which earlier this year received a Division III Fleet Safety Award (second place, 15–25 million-mile category) from the Truckload Carriers Association and was named a 2026 TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carrier.

About Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, LLC is a world-class transportation and logistics provider. Safety is the foundation of everything Chalk Mountain does and the driving force of its culture. Learn more at cmstx.

Camilla Wilson

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, LLC

+1 817-473-1931 ext. 220

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Chalk Mountain Services Named Grand Champion of 2026 TXTA Truck Safety Contest for Fourth Time in Five Years News Provided By Transportation Marketing Group October 20, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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