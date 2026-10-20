Boise Retirement Coach To Host Cybersecurity Workshop For Retirees On October 27

Evening session at Smokey Mountain Pizzeria & Grill focuses on practical steps to help protect personal and financial information

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boise Retirement Coach will host a cybersecurity workshop,“1 Hour to Hackproof Your Life Now!,” on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 6 to 8 pm at Smokey Mountain Pizzeria & Grill, 415 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise, Idaho 83706.

The workshop is designed to help Treasure Valley retirees, pre-retirees, and their families take practical steps to help protect their financial accounts and personal information online, including from scams and hacking. Pizza and a salad bar are provided.

Cybersecurity is a regular topic for the practice, which has written about it on its blog, Peggy's Pearls: Investing in You, in posts such as Cybersecurity Threats to Watch in 2026 and Public Wi-Fi Safety. The workshop brings that conversation into a room where attendees can ask questions in person.

“When it comes to Cyber Security the proverb 'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure' holds true.” Peggy L. Farnworth

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Friday, October 23, 2026. RSVP for the cybersecurity workshop.

About Boise Retirement Coach

Boise Retirement Coach is the financial planning practice of Peggy L. Farnworth, CPA, CFP®, CSA, in Boise, Idaho. Peggy has more than 30 years in the business and is an Elite Advisor with the Ed Slott and Company. The practice offers holistic financial planning aligned with your lifelong values, and combines calculators with conversations. Boise Retirement Coach is located at 670 E. Riverpark Lane, Suite #140, Boise, Idaho 83706. Learn more at boiseretirementcoach.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Boise Retirement Coach and Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.

Material discussed is meant for general illustration and/or informational purposes only, and it is not to be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice. Although the information has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable, please note that individual situations can vary. Please consult with your financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

Peggy L. Farnsworth, CPA, CFP®, CSA

Boise Retirement Coach

+1 208-343-7777

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Boise Retirement Coach to Host Cybersecurity Workshop for Retirees on October 27 News Provided By Boise WEB October 20, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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