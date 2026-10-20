Directable Announces Support For Amazon's New All-In-One Signage Display, Plus Limited-Time 10% Launch Discount

All-in-one signage display from Amazon

Directable Digital Signage

Directable Digital Signage

Directable and Amazon's new 55-inch 4K Signage Display, simplifies deployment for businesses, retailers, and franchise organizations.

- James Bratsanos, CTO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Directable, a leading provider of affordable, cloud-based digital signage software, today announced support for the newly introduced Amazon Signage Display, a 55-inch 4K digital signage screen with a built-in media player.

The new Amazon Signage Display combines a professional digital display and media player into a single device. Businesses no longer need to purchase, connect, or manage a separate streaming stick or external media player to run their digital signage.

To celebrate the product launch, Amazon is offering a limited-time 10% discount, bringing the price of the Amazon Signage Display from $699.99 to just $629.99. The promotion is available to U.S. customers from October 20 through December 31, 2026. Details on how to claim this special offer are provided below.

With Directable's digital signage software, organizations can turn the new Amazon Signage Display into a centrally managed communications platform, displaying everything from promotional campaigns and digital menu boards to corporate communications and customer information.

Digital Signage Just Got Simpler

The Amazon Signage Display represents an important advancement in making professional digital signage accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The new display offers several key advantages:

All-in-One Design: A 55-inch 4K display with a built-in media player eliminates the need for additional playback hardware.

Easy Setup: Connect the display to Wi-Fi or Ethernet, select Directable as the content management system, and begin publishing content.

Remote Management: Manage signage content from anywhere using Directable's cloud-based platform.

Professional Connectivity: Built-in Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Miracast wireless casting support.

Scalable Deployment: Deploy a single screen or manage hundreds of displays across multiple locations.

Because Directable also supports the Amazon Signage Stick, customers can use Directable with both Amazon signage products, choosing the hardware that best fits each location.

Powerful Content Management for Franchises and Multi-Location Businesses

Directable's software is particularly well suited for franchise organizations, retail chains, quick-service restaurants, and businesses operating multiple locations.

From a single cloud-based platform, Directable customers can:

Manage content centrally: Corporate headquarters can distribute branded content and promotions across an entire network of displays.

Maintain brand consistency: Control what individual locations can publish while allowing approved local customization.

Schedule promotions: Automatically display different content based on time of day, location, or marketing campaign.

Create content easily: Integrate with Canva and Adobe Express to design and publish professional digital signage.

Manage displays remotely: Update content without requiring onsite visits.

"The new Amazon Signage Display is an important step forward in making digital signage simpler and more accessible," said James Bratsanos, CTO of Directable. "By combining Amazon's all-in-one display hardware with Directable's easy-to-use software, businesses can deploy professional digital signage without the complexity traditionally associated with these systems. We're especially excited about what this means for franchise organizations and businesses managing large networks of screens."

Limited-Time Amazon Signage Display Launch Promotion - Save 10%

For businesses considering digital signage, Amazon's special launch promotion makes now an excellent time to get started.

Amazon Signage Display Launch Offer:

Regular price: $699.99

Promotional price: $629.99

Savings: $70.00 (10%)

Offer dates: October 20 – December 31, 2026

Availability: United States only

How to Claim the 10% Launch Discount

Visit the special Amazon promotional link:

Add the Amazon Signage Display to your cart on Amazon or Amazon Business.

Enter promotion code AMZDISPLAY during checkout.

Receive 10% off, reducing the price from $699.99 to $629.99.

Important: Customers must use the promotional link above in conjunction with code AMZDISPLAY to receive the discount.

The offer is valid only for qualifying U.S. purchases made between October 20 and December 31, 2026, and cannot be combined with other offers.

Businesses can pair the new display with a Directable subscription to create a complete digital signage solution for a single location or an entire network.

Expanding Directable's Amazon Signage Integration

Directable is an established Amazon Signage content management software provider and previously announced support for Amazon's Signage Stick Remote Management API, providing customers with additional device information and management capabilities.

The introduction of the Amazon Signage Display gives Directable customers another hardware option while maintaining the familiar content management capabilities of the Directable platform.

Businesses can continue using Amazon Signage Sticks with existing televisions or choose the new all-in-one Amazon Signage Display when installing new screens.

Availability and Getting Started

The Amazon Signage Display is available in the United States through Amazon. The Display is available in a 55 inch screen size. 43 inch and 50 inch models are coming soon.

Customers can select Directable as their content management software during Amazon Signage setup. A separate Directable software subscription is required.

Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time launch promotion:

Purchase the Amazon Signage Display:

Use promotion code: AMZDISPLAY

Save 10% through December 31, 2026.

To learn more about Directable or start a free trial, visit:

About Directable

Founded in 2012, Directable is a United States-based digital signage software company that helps businesses create, manage, and distribute engaging content across digital displays. Designed for ease of use and scalability, Directable serves restaurants, retail businesses, franchise organizations, and multi-location enterprises.

With integrations including Amazon Signage, Canva, Adobe Express, and Microsoft PowerPoint, Directable makes professional digital signage accessible to organizations of all sizes.

For more information, visit .

Jack Norton

Directable, Inc.

+1 775-525-7000

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Directable Announces Support for Amazon's New All-in-One Signage Display, Plus Limited-Time 10% Launch Discount News Provided By Directable, Inc. October 20, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.