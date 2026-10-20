City of Peoria Economic Development coordinates festive pumpkin deliveries as Peoria Florist spreads kindness, gratitude, and community spirit.

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peoria Florist TM, serving the community since 1984, is participating in the Society of American Florists' (SAF) nationwide Petal It Forward initiative, bringing an unexpected touch of fall beauty and appreciation to businesses throughout Peoria, Arizona.With delivery coordination provided by the City of Peoria Economic Development team, Peoria Florist is gifting festive pumpkin planters filled with lush green plants and colorful autumn accents to local businesses, recognizing their contributions to the community.A National Movement With a Local TouchCelebrated nationwide on October 14, Petal It Forward brings together florists and floral industry professionals to demonstrate how flowers and small acts of kindness can brighten lives, strengthen connections, and inspire generosity.While many participating florists distribute bouquets to individuals, Peoria Florist is bringing its own seasonal interpretation to the movement by sharing decorative fall pumpkin arrangements with local businesses."Peoria businesses are the heart of our community," said Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist. "Petal It Forward gives us an opportunity to recognize the people behind these businesses and remind them that their contributions matter. Sometimes a simple, unexpected gift can make someone's entire day."Celebrating the Businesses That Make Peoria BloomThe initiative highlights the value of collaboration between local businesses and economic development organizations.Peoria Florist extends its appreciation to the City of Peoria Economic Development team for coordinating deliveries and helping bring the national movement directly to the local business community.The pumpkin planters serve as a seasonal reminder that appreciation does not have to be elaborate to be meaningful.A Local Florist With Deep Community RootsPeoria Florist continues to evolve through its locally focused, online-first business model, offering personalized floral designs, customer pickup, and local flower delivery.By operating with lower overhead than traditional storefront models, Peoria Florist focuses on delivering greater value while maintaining personal service and strong community relationships.Its participation in Petal It Forward reflects a commitment to supporting the community it has served for more than four decades."When local businesses support one another, the entire community blooms," added Pleasant.Peoria Florist has grown alongside the community for more than four decades. From its early days in historic Old Town Peoria's Mabel Hood Building to today's modern, online-first floral business, its commitment to serving local families and businesses remains unchanged.Participation in Petal It Forward continues that tradition of community connection and giving back.Explore the history of Peoria Florist: history/About Peoria FloristTMPeoria FloristTM has served Peoria, Arizona, since 1984, specializing in fresh floral arrangements, custom designs, weddings, sympathy flowers, seasonal gifts, and local flower delivery. Its online-first model emphasizes affordable flowers, personalized service, and convenient delivery throughout Peoria, Vistancia, Sun City, and surrounding communities.Website:About Petal It ForwardPetal It Forward is a nationwide goodwill initiative organized by the Society of American Florists. The annual event encourages floral industry participants to spread kindness through flowers, demonstrating the emotional benefits of giving and receiving floral gifts.Learn more:Media ContactPeoria FloristTMPeoria, ArizonaPhone: (623) 979-3121Website:

Anthem Pleasant

Postal Notice

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Peoria Florist Joins Nationwide Petal It Forward Movement, Spreading Kindness Across Peoria Businesses News Provided By Postal Notice October 20, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.