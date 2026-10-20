Alchemy Industrial Selected For Department Of War Innovation Unit Prototype Award To Advance Battery Energy Storage Tech

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemy Industrial, LLC, a Houston-based manufacturer and integrator of advanced power systems, today announced it has been selected by the Department of War Innovation Unit (DIU) for a prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to advance next-generation battery energy storage system (BESS) technology in support of U.S. Department of War mission requirements.The award, made through DIU's competitive Commercial Solutions Opening process, will fund a prototype project to demonstrate Alchemy Industrial's battery energy storage systems for defense applications. The company's technology integrates advanced battery management and energy management systems with proven hardware design to deliver reliable, field-ready power solutions.“We're proud to be selected by DIU to bring our battery energy storage and power control technologies to bear on important defense mission needs,” said Mush Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of Alchemy Industrial.“DIU's selection of Alchemy Industrial is a strong validation of the team and technology we've built,” said John Weinzierl, Co-Founder & Chair of Alchemy Industrial.Under the terms of the OTA, Alchemy Industrial will work closely with DIU program stakeholders to test, refine, and demonstrate its BESS technology, with the potential for follow-on production opportunities upon successful completion of prototype milestones.About Alchemy Industrial, LLCAlchemy Industrial is a Houston, Texas-based manufacturer and integrator of battery energy storage systems, delivering advanced power solutions for demanding industrial and government applications. The company is committed to engineering resilient, high-performance power systems built and assembled in the United States.Media Contact:Mushahid KhanAlchemy Industrial, LLC...

Mushahid Khan

Alchemy Industrial

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Alchemy Industrial Selected for Department of War Innovation Unit Prototype Award to Advance Battery Energy Storage Tech News Provided By Alchemy Industrial October 20, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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