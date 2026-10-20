DR. TED INJURY LAW EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Dr Ted Greve

Dr. Ted recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for third consecutive year

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ted Injury Law and its founder, Dr. Ted Greve,“the lawyer who's also a doctor,” have earned national recognition from Best Lawyers. The organization is a leading peer-review publication for the legal profession. Dr. Ted has been recognized in Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law, Claimants. The firm has also been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms.“This recognition means a great deal because our work has always been about helping people facing some of the most difficult circumstances of their lives,” Dr. Ted said.“Our entire team shares that commitment. We want clients to know that when they call Dr. Ted Injury Law, they have people in their corner who understand both the legal and medical sides of an injury.”Before becoming an attorney, Dr. Ted spent approximately a decade as a Doctor of Chiropractic, treating thousands of patients with injury-related conditions. While attending law school, he also reviewed injury claims for insurance companies. That combination of medical, insurance and legal experience gives him a distinctive perspective in representing injured clients.After graduating from law school in 1993, Dr. Ted founded the practice that today is Dr. Ted Injury Law. The firm represents clients in personal injury, motor vehicle and truck accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury and wrongful-death cases.Today, Dr. Ted Injury Law serves clients throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, with offices in Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Concord, Raleigh, Wilmington, Rock Hill, Augusta and Atlanta.ABOUT DR. TED INJURY LAWFounded in 1993, Dr. Ted Injury Law represents injured individuals and families throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Led by attorney and Doctor of Chiropractic Ted A. Greve, the firm brings more than three decades of experience helping injured clients protect their rights and pursue the compensation they deserve.

Jacque Sumner

The Sumner Group

+1 704-747-5499

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DR. TED INJURY LAW EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION News Provided By The Sumner Group October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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