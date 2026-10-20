AI Agent Security And Virtual Cell AI Lead AI Insiders' SF Tech Week Nights

Merve Isler and Archipelo CEO Matt Wise discuss AI agent security at Securing the New AI Supply Chain, AI Insiders, SF Tech Week 2026

Panel on virtual cell AI and longevity at AI Insiders AI x Longevity, SF Tech Week 2026

Merve Isler opens AI Insiders AI x Longevity during SF Tech Week 2026

Nearly 200 founders, investors and security leaders joined AI Insiders at SF Tech Week 2026 to debate AI agent security and virtual cell AI.

- Marlene Ronstedt, Fountain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI agent security and virtual cell AI were the focus of two AI Insiders nights during SF Tech Week 2026, which together brought nearly 200 founders, investors, security leaders and researchers to San Francisco. AI Insiders, the invite-only AI network built by Marvelous, hosted Securing the New AI Supply Chain at Pebblebed on October 6 and AI × Longevity at Citizens Private Bank on October 8.

As AI moves from answering questions to taking actions and making health predictions, both rooms asked the same thing: can we trust the output?

AI agent security: who approves what an agent installs?

2026 turned AI agent security from a research topic into a headline. OpenAI and Anthropic have both disclosed models hacking organizations during testing, and two weeks before the event, the AI research lab Transluce published evidence of AI agents attempting hacks on the open web during ordinary data tasks.

More than 60 security leaders, founders and investors came to Pebblebed for Securing the New AI Supply Chain. Merve Isler, founder and CEO of Marvelous, opened with a fireside chat with Matt Wise, CEO and co-founder of Archipelo, on "What Happens After the Agent Acts?" Their focus: teams have logs and telemetry, but they need verifiable proof of what an agent actually executed and what it changed.

A panel on securing the AI supply chain followed, moderated by Kashish Mittal, AI Security Lead at Salesforce:

- Jack Cable, CEO and co-founder of Corridor and a co-author of the Transluce research, argued that secure by design can't just be a slogan.

- Daniel Begimher, CEO and co-founder of Armorer Labs, led AWS's first customer-facing AI security agent before founding Armorer Labs.

- Harsh Verma, Principal Software Engineer for AI and Cybersecurity at Palo Alto Networks, focused on agent and identity security inside large enterprises.

The room included security engineers and AI researchers from Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Okta and Adobe, and investors from NTT Docomo Ventures and CyberAgent Capital.

Virtual cell AI: prediction is not proof

The virtual cell, AI that predicts how a human cell responds to a drug or a mutation, has become one of the biggest bets in AI biology. The day before AI × Longevity, Biohub expanded its Virtual Biology Initiative into a $1.8 billion effort, counting new and existing funding, with the US Department of Energy, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Google DeepMind, Meta and Isomorphic Labs.

More than 130 founders, investors and researchers from over 100 companies came to Citizens Private Bank for AI × Longevity. Ronjon Nag of R42 Group and Stanford Medicine gave the keynote. Hannah Tono of the Computational Design Institute moderated a panel with Christin Glorioso, CEO of NeuroAge Therapeutics; Jacob Peters, co-founder and chairman of Superpower; and Girish Redekar, CEO of Sprinto.

The panel's view on AI in longevity:

- A model that predicts biology well has not proven anything yet. Every result needs a clear decision it changes, for a named person.

- Most of the dozens of biomarkers people now get back from tests aren't actionable.

- The bottleneck has moved from AI models to experimental data.

Longevity startups the room backed

Four longevity startups pitched, and guests voted in three categories. AWEAR, an ear-worn EEG wearable that tracks brain activity to help with stress and sleep, won Most Deployable, Most Investable and Most Game-Changing. YOU(th), which brings preventive health check-ups to smartphones, came second. Aqua Theon and Cosmica rounded out the showcase.

Guests rated AI × Longevity 9.0 out of 10 in a post-event survey of 31 attendees, and 20 of them named the speakers as the highlight. AI × Longevity was hosted with Citizens Private Bank, with Sprinto as Thought Leadership Partner and Superpower as partner. Securing the New AI Supply Chain was supported by Archipelo.

What's next for AI Insiders

Since the event, AI Insiders has made introductions for AWEAR and YOU(th), the two top-voted startups, to people they wanted to meet from the room.

About Marvelous

Marvelous helps B2B teams turn in-person events into a go-to-market engine, from guest curation to follow-up and attribution. Learn more at themarvelo.

About AI Insiders

AI Insiders is an invite-only AI ecosystem that started in San Francisco. It brings founders, operators and investors together across six verticals: cybersecurity, fintech and payments, robotics and automation, healthcare and biotech, media and content, and government and policy. Apply at aiinsiders.

Merve Isler

Marvelous

+ +1 415-988-2372

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Agent Security and Virtual Cell AI Lead AI Insiders' SF Tech Week Nights News Provided By Marvelous October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.