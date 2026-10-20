GLS US Expands Into El Paso, Bringing Advanced Shipping Solutions To West Texas

GLS. Parcels to People

Latest Texas expansion gives businesses access to GLS' growing regional network, enhanced shipment visibility and comprehensive delivery capabilities.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. GLS US continues its Texas expansion with new service in El Paso, extending its regional parcel delivery network and strengthening connectivity across the Western United States and Texas.. Businesses gain access to comprehensive shipping solutions, including first-, middle- and final-mile services, international shipping capabilities and parcel delivery for shipments weighing up to 150 pounds.. Advanced shipping technology, real-time tracking and enhanced delivery visibility help businesses streamline operations, track deliveries in real time and deliver a better customer experience.GLSUS, a leading regional parcel delivery provider serving the Western United States and Texas, today announced the expansion of its parcel delivery services into El Paso, bringing businesses in West Texas greater access to reliable shipping, advanced technology and comprehensive logistics solutions.The El Paso expansion builds on GLS' recent growth in Texas, including the launch of services in Houston, Austin and San Antonio in 2026, following its entry into Dallas-Fort Worth in 2025. With the addition of El Paso, GLS continues to strengthen its presence in one of the nation's largest and most economically diverse states."Expanding into El Paso is about much more than adding another market to our network. It's about giving businesses access to a smarter, more connected shipping experience," said JoDawn Whitlock, CEO and President, GLS US. "We're strategically investing in our network, technology and service capabilities to deliver more for our customers. Whether they're manufacturers, distributors, retailers or e-commerce businesses, we're bringing El Paso the reliability, visibility and personalized service that differentiate GLS.”Comprehensive Shipping Solutions for a Growing MarketEl Paso plays an important role in regional commerce, with a diverse economy supported by manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and retail. As a growing business and logistics hub in West Texas, the region presents opportunities for companies seeking reliable parcel delivery, greater shipment visibility and improved connectivity across the Western United States and Texas.GLS' expansion provides businesses in the area with access to a broad range of shipping capabilities designed to support diverse operational needs, from everyday parcel delivery to larger shipments and more complex distribution requirements.GLS' Shipping Capabilities Include:. Reliable regional parcel delivery: Competitive transit times, a strong focus on on-time performance and integrated first-, middle- and final-mile solutions, backed by responsive, personalized customer support.. First-, middle- and final-mile solutions: Integrated services that support shipments across multiple stages of the delivery journey, offering greater flexibility and coordination throughout the shipping process.. Expanded parcel capabilities: Shipping solutions for parcels weighing up to 150 pounds, supporting a wide range of industries and products beyond traditional small-package e-commerce.. Cross-border and international shipping: Access to international shipping solutions that help businesses reach customers beyond the U.S., subject to available destinations and services.. Advanced shipment visibility: Real-time tracking, proactive delivery notifications, geo-fencing and visual proof of delivery provide greater insight into shipment status and the delivery experience.. Technology-enabled shipping management: GLS Connect, the company's enhanced customer portal, brings domestic and international shipping workflows together in a centralized platform with improved shipment management, reporting, billing visibility and account administration.Learn More About GLS' Expanded Texas ServicesWith GLS now serving El Paso, businesses throughout West Texas have a new opportunity to rethink their shipping strategy for Texas and beyond. From regional parcel delivery and international shipping to advanced tracking technology and comprehensive logistics solutions, GLS offers the flexibility, visibility and service businesses need to keep moving forward.Businesses interested in exploring GLS' shipping capabilities or requesting a personalized shipping review can visit .About GLSBuilt on decades of logistics experience, GLS US delivers dependable parcel service across the Western United States and Texas through a focused regional network. Branded delivery and technology that keep customers informed create a trusted experience from the first to the final mile.GLS US is part of the GLS Group - one of Europe's largest parcel service providers, delivering across more than 50 countries and transporting over 900 million parcels annually. For more information, visit .GLS US Media Contact...

Robin Garrison

General Logistics Systems US, Inc

+1 800-322-5555

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GLS US Expands into El Paso, Bringing Advanced Shipping Solutions to West Texas News Provided By General Logistics Systems US, Inc October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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