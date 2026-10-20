Onwards HR Launches New Solutions To Help Companies Navigate Restructuring, Reduce Compliance Risk And Retain Talent

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WARN Compliance Dashboard and Transition Hub connect workforce planning with redeployment, helping manage uncertainty before, during and after restructuring

- Sarah Rodehorst, CEO and Co-Founder of Onwards HR, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies navigate more frequent restructuring, layoffs and workforce changes, Onwards HR today announced two new solutions designed to help organizations manage workforce transitions more proactively - from identifying potential layoff notification obligations to helping affected employees explore opportunities to remain with their employer.Unveiled at the HR Technology Conference, WARN Compliance Dashboard and Transition Hub address two closely connected challenges: giving employers earlier visibility into workforce reduction requirements and providing employees with a clearer path forward, including potential redeployment and future employment opportunities.When organizations anticipate a restructuring, they must navigate complex compliance requirements while preparing for the uncertainty workforce changes can create. Once employees learn that reductions may be coming, uncertainty can extend across the business, potentially affecting morale, productivity and retention - including among employees who are not directly affected.Onwards HR's new solutions are designed to help organizations approach these challenges as part of one connected process rather than separate compliance and offboarding activities.“The way companies manage their workforces has changed faster than the way they manage workforce transitions,” said Sarah Rodehorst, CEO and Co-Founder of Onwards HR.“Restructuring is becoming a more continuous part of business, yet many organizations still rely on fragmented processes to manage it. Companies need to understand compliance risks before decisions are executed, while giving employees the information, support and opportunities they need to navigate what comes next.”Workforce Change Is Outpacing Traditional ProcessesThe launch comes as workforce restructuring becomes a more continuous part of business operations, driven by economic pressures, technological change, AI-driven job redesign and shifting workforce needs.Yet many organizations continue to manage employee separations through manual processes and disconnected systems.According to Onwards HR's 2026 Workforce Transition Benchmark Report, based on research conducted in partnership with SHRM, 94% of organizations surveyed have not reached a fully automated or fully integrated offboarding process, while 52% say more than half of their offboarding and severance process requires manual effort.The research also found that 66% of organizations use two or more tools to manage employee separations, creating additional complexity when teams must coordinate legal requirements, payroll, employee communications and transition activities.WARN Compliance Dashboard: Anticipating Risk Before Restructuring OccursFor employers operating across multiple locations, navigating federal, state and local Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) requirements can be particularly challenging.Different jurisdictions may impose different notice obligations, and failure to meet applicable requirements can result in significant financial and legal exposure. Under the federal WARN Act, certain violations can result in liability for up to 60 days of back pay and benefits for affected employees.Onwards HR's new WARN Compliance Dashboard helps organizations identify potential notice obligations earlier in the workforce planning process.The dashboard continuously monitors workforce and separation data against supported federal, state and local WARN requirements, providing visibility into locations approaching or meeting applicable notice thresholds.Employers can use the dashboard to:Model proposed workforce reductions before announcements are made to identify potential notice obligations.Receive alerts when locations move into high-risk or triggered status.Understand the factors contributing to potential compliance exposure and share relevant information with legal counsel and leadership.The need for better compliance visibility is underscored by Onwards HR's research, which found that only 12% of surveyed organizations reported using software that tracks WARN thresholds in real time. Nearly half said HR manually checks government guidance when a reduction in force is planned.Transition Hub: Helping Employees Find a Path ForwardWhile WARN Compliance Dashboard helps organizations anticipate and plan for workforce changes, Transition Hub focuses on helping employees navigate those changes - including opportunities to remain with the organization.Transition Hub provides employees with a centralized destination for transition-related information, documents, tasks and communications, while giving HR teams visibility into outstanding requirements and progress.The platform is designed to support employees before and after a restructuring by providing access to eligible internal opportunities, potential redeployment options and available roles.Rather than treating every workforce transition as a permanent departure, organizations can help affected employees explore other opportunities within the business and maintain relationships with those who leave.For employers, this creates opportunities to retain institutional knowledge, preserve relationships with experienced employees and potentially reduce the costs associated with replacing talent in the future.For employees, it offers greater clarity, access to resources and the possibility of a new role within an organization they already know.Connecting Compliance, Employee Experience and Talent RetentionTogether, WARN Compliance Dashboard and Transition Hub represent a more connected approach to workforce transition management.One helps organizations anticipate workforce change and understand potential compliance obligations. The other helps employees navigate that change, explore opportunities and maintain a relationship with their employer.This connection is particularly important as restructuring becomes a more regular part of workforce management.Onwards HR's research found that 58% of respondents associated negative offboarding experiences with decreased morale among remaining employees, while 49% cited negative employer-brand reviews and 47% pointed to the loss of potential returning employees.“The impact of restructuring begins long before an employee's last day,” said Janice Edwards, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Onwards HR.“Advance notice requirements can create uncertainty across an organization, affecting morale, productivity and retention at a time when businesses need stability most. That's why we built these solutions to work together. WARN Compliance Dashboard helps employers anticipate compliance obligations and plan ahead, while Transition Hub gives employees visibility into redeployment opportunities and open roles before and after restructuring. Together, they help organizations move beyond managing departures to retaining valuable talent, preserving trust and giving employees a clearer path forward.”Both solutions build on the workforce and separation data customers already manage within the Onwards HR platform, connecting compliance oversight, transition execution and employee support.AvailabilityTransition Hub and WARN Compliance Dashboard are available now.Attendees of the HR Technology Conference can learn more at booth SU17, or request a demonstration at onwardshr/demo.

Jennifer Ravalli

Maverick Meridian

+1 908-330-6524

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Onwards HR Launches New Solutions to Help Companies Navigate Restructuring, Reduce Compliance Risk and Retain Talent News Provided By Onwards HR October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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